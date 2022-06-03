Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Flagler and southeastern St. Johns Counties through 300 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Hastings, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Marineland, Crescent Beach and Dupont Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO