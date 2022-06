SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO