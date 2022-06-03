ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Spain to Grant More Work Visas to Combat Labour Shortages

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Spain plans to relax work permit rules for foreigners, its social security and migration minister said on Friday, to address labour shortages in industries such as tourism and construction that threaten its economic recovery. The government intends to grant more temporary visas for sectors that need...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Turkey Tells Russia It Will Respond to Destabilising Moves in North Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call on Tuesday that Turkey would respond to moves aimed at disrupting stability in northern Syria, his office said, as Ankara gears for talks with Moscow ahead of an expected offensive in the region. President...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Italy's PM Draghi Vetoes Technology Transfer to China

ROME/BEIJING (Reuters) - Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, has vetoed a transfer of technology and software to China in a deal involving industrial robot maker EFORT Intelligent Equipment, according to a Shanghai filing and a source close to the matter. The rebuffed group earlier this year announced a deal to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Votes to Scrap Parallel Import Penalties

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a bill in the first reading that removes legal liability for parallel imports of a range of goods and intellectual property after sanctions were imposed by the West over the war in Ukraine. The bill is designed to protect...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Reuters#S P
US News and World Report

Brazil Police Question Fishermen Over Missing British Journalist, Indigenous Expert

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian police investigating the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest have questioned a possible suspect among several fishermen known to have clashed with authorities earlier over fishing rights. Dom Phillips, a freelancer who has written for the Guardian,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Broadcaster Radio Liberty Fined $325,000 in Russia for 'Fake News' - Interfax

LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has been fined 20 million roubles ($325,000) in Russia for failing to delete what Moscow calls "fake" news about its military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. According to Interfax, Radio Liberty refused to delete reports...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Says Ukraine War Has Delayed Secession Plan

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects have forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia's national institutions, their leader Milorad Dodik said on Monday. In December, the parliament of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic voted to start work...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Madrid, Spain
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Calls Decision to Block Plane 'Unprecedented'

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian counterpart to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Top Diplomat Says New, Old China-Japan Problems Intertwined

BEIJING (Reuters) -Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief Takeo Akiba on...
CHINA
US News and World Report

S.Korea, U.S., Japan Lambaste N.Korea Missile Tests, Urge Return to Talks

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's recent missile tests were "serious, unlawful" provocations, senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan said on Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to return to dialogue and accept offers of COVID-19 aid. South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia's Aeroflot Plans $3 Billion Cash Injection, Said to Eye Big Jet Order

LONDON (Reuters) -Under heavy pressure from Western sanctions and airspace bans, Russian state flagship airline Aeroflot plans to raise up to 185.2 billion roubles ($3 billion) in an emergency share issue, it said on Tuesday. Aeroflot, controlled by the Russian state, said shareholders at its annual meeting had approved the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Votes to Break With European Court of Human Rights

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's parliament on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ jurisdiction in the country, a rupture provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The break removes a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, have used in the past...
POLITICS
InsideHook

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Israel

For the uninitiated, Israel is a country of unparalleled history, a robust culinary scene and world renowned beaches. There are also mountains and lakes and large expanses of deserts and ancient cities juxtaposed with newer, emerging culture hubs, too. Square mileage-wise, it’s only about the size of New Jersey and yet, it feels like you could dedicate an entire lifetime to peeling back its layers — a worthy pastime based on the fact that there are upwards of 30,000 archaeological sites in Israel. All that is to say it’s vibrant, bursting with flavor, and why it was peaking as a tourist destination just before the pandemic, welcoming a record breaking 4.5 million tourists in 2019. In March of 2022, Israel officially began welcoming tourists again and, after having visited last month and explored (both the new and, naturally, the old), we can confirm that there’s never been a better time to go.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says UK Providing Kyiv With 'Exactly' the Right Weapons

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs. Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Britain to Send M270 Rocket Launchers to Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, it said on Monday, in a move that was coordinated with the United States in response to Russia's invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Retaining Military Capabilities -Germany's Scholz

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Moscow will not be able to retain its military capabilities due to tough Western sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. "We have far reaching sanctions now that will set back the Russian economy by decades, that...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy