Spain to Grant More Work Visas to Combat Labour Shortages

For the uninitiated, Israel is a country of unparalleled history, a robust culinary scene and world renowned beaches. There are also mountains and lakes and large expanses of deserts and ancient cities juxtaposed with newer, emerging culture hubs, too. Square mileage-wise, it’s only about the size of New Jersey and yet, it feels like you could dedicate an entire lifetime to peeling back its layers — a worthy pastime based on the fact that there are upwards of 30,000 archaeological sites in Israel. All that is to say it’s vibrant, bursting with flavor, and why it was peaking as a tourist destination just before the pandemic, welcoming a record breaking 4.5 million tourists in 2019. In March of 2022, Israel officially began welcoming tourists again and, after having visited last month and explored (both the new and, naturally, the old), we can confirm that there’s never been a better time to go.

