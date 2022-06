OWO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Streaks of blood on the floors and walls, sandals abandoned in a desperate rush to escape, a well-thumbed Bible lying among shards of glass. Those were some of the disturbing sights inside St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo after unknown assailants attacked the congregation with guns and explosives during Sunday mass, killing and injuring dozens of people.

RELIGION ・ 7 HOURS AGO