New York City, NY

Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2019 subway stabbing spree

 3 days ago

A man who stabbed three people following an argument aboard a Manhattan subway train in 2019 was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday.

Ronald Cundiff, 43, was convicted of assault and weapons possession back in February and was originally set to be sentenced in April, but that was delayed .

"The subway is the backbone of our city, and we will hold accountable anyone who attacks their fellow straphangers," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "Not only did Ronald Cundiff stab a rider who was looking for a seat, he also stabbed a good Samaritan and a police officer who tried to stop him. I thank the jury for its service, and the prosecutors who secured this conviction and sentence through their hard work and dedication."

On the night of July 30, 2019, stabbed a 55-year-old man in the torso on a train following the argument over a seat, as the southbound A train approached the Canal Street station in Tribeca.

The stabbing lacerated the victim's spleen which was later surgically removed.

The man was able to flag down police officers who chased after Cundiff as he ran from the scene.

As he ran onto Bowery Street, 21-year-old good Samaritan, Nicholas Cai, tried to stop him and was stabbed in the shoulder.

"Well I don't know if it was worth getting cut," Cai said at the time. "They ran down the other side of the sidewalk, and then they looped around crossing the street, and that's when I turned around and the guy was charging at me. I just figured I'd try and stop him."

At one point, he also stabbed an officer in the shoulder, but they were ultimately able to catch up to Cundiff and take him into custody.

The knife he used in the attack was recovered from the ground a few feet away from him.

New York City, NY
