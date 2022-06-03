ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEgcQ_0fzRrfdG00

Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband's Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and millions of others that, in some cases, can impact a person's sense of identity.

"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk."

The actor said she chose to use "this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition" and what it is. Her guests included the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied over her hair loss and died by suicide, and a physician who explained the different types of the disorder.

Before tackling the subject, Pinkett Smith addressed events at the March 27 Academy Awards. She and husband Will Smith, a best-actor nominee, were in the audience as presenter Chris Rock cracked a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense.

"Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said. Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.

Dave Chappelle attacked: Video shows moment suspect tackles comedian at Hollywood Bowl

The suspect who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl had a knife shaped like a gun when he was arrested, police sources tell ABC News.

Smith strode from his front-row seat to the stage and slapped Rock, shocking the comedian and the audience. Smith, who returned to his seat and later accepted the Oscar for "King Richard," subsequently apologized to Rock but was banned from the ceremony for 10 years by the film academy.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," Pinkett Smith said on "Red Table Talk" in an indirect reference to Smith and Rock. "The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together," said Pinkett Smith, who previously had addressed the incident in a brief Instagram post that read ""This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The actor ("Girls Trip," "Matrix" films), who hosts the Facebook Watch talk show with her daughter, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, her mother, said that millions of people are living with alopecia and what she called the "shame" that surrounds it. The condition, particularly for Black women, can affect a person's perception of themselves and force them to frequently confront others' perceptions about beauty, hair and race and culture.

Rio's mother, Nicole Ball, recounted the impact of the Oscar incident, which took place less than two weeks after her daughter's death.

"What is the universe doing right now? This is crazy,'" Ball recalled thinking. "People are going to be Googling, 'What is alopecia....What is this that we've never heard of?' It's not a joke."

According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the disorder affects as many as 6.8 million people in the United States of any age, sex and ethnic group, and the symptoms can vary.

"I think the part that makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes. You're going through a spell of something, and you got to shave your head," Pinkett Smith said.

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Vivica A. Fox Thinks Jada Pinkett Smith's Response To Will Smith's Oscars Fiasco Was 'Self-Righteous'

More than two months have passed since Will Smith's outburst at the 2022 Academy Awards, but the 58-year-old actor and his family are still taking the heat for the incident.On the Thursday, May 3, episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Vivica A. Fox gave her two cents on the matter after she watched the most recent Red Table Talk, where Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, finally addressed the situation."This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers," the actress, 57, noted as she began to discuss the situation. "When I saw this video last night, it made me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

Abby De La Rosa is pregnant one year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa is pregnant just under a year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon. On Thursday, the DJ, 31, shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of herself posed on a bed in front of letter balloons spelling out “BABY.” “IM PREGNANT,” she wrote alongside the pic, “Another set of twins?!” De La Rosa then promised that she’ll be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know” on her OnlyFans page. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress, asking...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jada Pinkett Smith Broke Her Silence on the Oscars Slap

Nearly three months after the slap heard round the world, Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to address the controversy involving her husband, Will Smith, and the comedian who made light of her struggle with alopecia, Chris Rock. Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, aired an episode on Wednesday,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Hollywood Bowl
AOL Corp

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about why she sought 'protection' in her relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the ways in which the death of her grandmother affected her relationships. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith interviewed psychologist Kelly McDaniel about her latest book Mother Hunger, which explores the ramifications of dysfunction in maternal bonding. Smith, who co-hosts the Facebook Watch series with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, explained that she had a difficult time navigating life after the death of her grandmother, who she felt was a pillar of safety and protection for her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Baby Girl Monaco In First Video Of Daughter With Jeezy: Watch

Jeannie Mai Jenkins introduced her baby daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in a new YouTube video on June 2. Jeannie, 43, called out for her mother, Olivia Mai, to bring the 5-month-old on camera, much to Jeannie’s delight. The Real co-host was so happy interacting with her baby girl, who looked adorable in a sleeveless cheetah print dress and an oversized yellow headband. Jeannie continued gushing over her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jeezy, 44, and she did “tummy time” with baby Monaco, although she confessed that the infant doesn’t love it.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Bethenny Frankel’s Relationships with Kyle and Kathy (UPDATED)

UPDATE (June 6, 8:00 A.M.): During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on Sunday, June 5, Bethenny Frankel was presented with the Reality Royalty award. In Bethenny’s speech, The Real Housewives of New York City alum reflected on her career, shared sweet messages for her daughter, Bryn, and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, and shouted out some of those who traveled with her on her journey.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Eiza González looks stylish while on a coffee run

Eiza González is a fashion icon, whether she’s on the red carpet or out for coffee. The Mexican actress was photographed while out for coffee, wearing a summery dress and some sunglasses. RELATED: Eiza González opens up about her crossover success and calls Salma Hayek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Glows In Crop Top & $4200 Gucci Diana Bag Heading To Gym: Photo

Jennifer Lopez is ready to rock a workout! The 52-year-old was spotted heading to the gym on Friday, looking stylish in the process in a powder pink cutoff sweatshirt paired with geometric patterned leggings. She accessorized her look with unique white trainers and pulled her hair back into a ponytail for the occasion, also rocking a gold necklace and a carrying a cream-colored $4200 Gucci Diana bag.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy