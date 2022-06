Sierra Hansen is the Organizing Chapter Regent of the newly forming DAR chapter in Vail. She joined Daughters of the American Revolution, Tombstone Chapter, located in Sierra Vista, Arizona, in May of 2019. An Arizona native from Vail, she graduated from Cienega High School in 2016. Sierra is a graduate of Grand Canyon University, with a degree in History. She is a first year US History teacher at her alma mater, and is the head coach of the Cienega Swim Team.

