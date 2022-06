United States Senator Edward Markey once said that “education is not only a ladder of opportunity, but it is also an investment in our future.” He could have been talking about the Pima Early Education Program scholarships (PEEPs) when he made that statement. As schools close for the summer, this essential program is celebrating the end of its first year. We are also looking forward to how the program will help more children in the years to come, especially since there is a stable source of funding now in place.

