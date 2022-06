TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Apartment Lists is reporting Tucson rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up sharply by 20.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tucson stand at $970 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. The city's rents have been increasing for 24 straight months - the last time rents declined was in May 2020. Tucson's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 19.3%, as well as the national average of 15.3%.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO