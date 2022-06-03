Let’s Talk Greene County (6/3/2022)-Jefferson Matters Economic Vitality Chair Peg Raney

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is requesting public input for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 30 in Boone County. The project is located 1.25 miles west of the Des Moines River crossing at the intersection with L Avenue near Seven Oaks Recreation. The work, which is expected to begin a year from now, will result in short-term, single-lane closures, but the highway will remain open to thru-traffic for the project’s duration. DOT staff is requesting feedback from the public on the proposed work. Residents wanted to submit their comments can do so until Monday, June 20. Contact details and links with more information can be found included below.

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO