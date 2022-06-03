ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (6/3/2022)-Jefferson Matters Economic Vitality Chair Peg Raney

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

Additional Summer Camps Scheduled with Greene County 4-H

A popular program has returned this summer with the Greene County 4-H program. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says the Free Summer Camps are currently underway and almost all of them are filled up. She points out the first one was held last week at the Greene County Extension Office called On My Own and Okay where 4-H’ers learned ways to take care of themselves at home during summer break or other times of the year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Resin Art Project for Greene County 4-H’ers

Greene County 4-H’ers are encouraged to sign up for another project workshop ahead of the county fair. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says there will be a resin art project at Art on the Fly on June 20th from 1-4pm. She explains some of the details of the workshop that any 4-H’er is invited to participate.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Perry City Council To Consider Wastewater Treatment Facility Pay Application

The Perry City Council will consider approving a wastewater treatment facility improvements pay application at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Council will consider approving a pay application for phase run of the runway 14/32 relocation, the purchase of additional stream mitigation bank credits, the purchase of wetland mitigation bank credits and an agreement with the FAA for flight commissioning.
PERRY, IA
Perry School Board To Discuss Additional Elementary Gym

The Perry School Board will discuss the next steps for the elementary school kitchen renovation and an additional elementary gymnasium at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Board will consider approving the 2022-23 milk vendor. The Board will then consider approving the bakery vendor and a contract with 21st Century Rehab for sports medicine services both for 2022-23.
PERRY, IA
Jefferson Matters Announces Second Recipient of Jefferson Wants You $5,000 Grant

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community recently announced another recipient of the “Jefferson Wants You” initiative. Economic Vitality Team Chair Peg Raney says the selection committee gave $5,000 to Sarah Ostrander, who is the restaurateur of The Centennial, formerly Angie’s Teagarden, at 100 East State Street in Jefferson. Raney points out the renovations are ongoing for the first floor restaurant and kitchen area, but Ostrander is excited to show it off.
JEFFERSON, IA
Reunion Rendezvous Brings Togetherness for High School Alumni During Bell Tower Festival

The Bell Tower Festival is this week in Jefferson and one organization is continuing its efforts to provide a welcoming atmosphere for past high school graduates. Reunion Rendezvous is an event that brings together graduated high school classes to the northside of the downtown square for fun and entertainment. Co-organizer Peg Raney talks about the experiences that people have when they come back as high school alumni to the festival.
JEFFERSON, IA
UDMO Hires New Executive Director

(Graettinger)--The Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Julie Edwards as the organization’s Executive Director. Edwards began her Executive Director duties in April. She is a leader in Community Action with 27 years experience first as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Coordinator in the Spencer Early Childhood Center and most recently, as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Director.
SPENCER, IA
DNR Says Perfect Time To Fish In Guthrie County

As the summer season approaches, fishing becomes a very popular hobby for most. Iowa Department of Resources Officer for Guthrie County Jeremy King says right now is the perfect time to go out and fish with the amount of rain Guthrie County has had. King says whether it’s for fun or a meal, there are plenty of options.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Warren Cultural Center Hosting Patriotic Performance

The Warren Cultural Center is hosting a patriotic performance this week. The United States Air Force Academy of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue Jazz will visit Greenfield on Friday with their performance starting at 7pm. The Shades of Blue is a group of 12 professional musicians that inspires patriotism and brings communities and military service members together.
GREENFIELD, IA
DOT Requests Public Input On Proposed Work On U.S. Hwy 30 In Boone County

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is requesting public input for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 30 in Boone County. The project is located 1.25 miles west of the Des Moines River crossing at the intersection with L Avenue near Seven Oaks Recreation. The work, which is expected to begin a year from now, will result in short-term, single-lane closures, but the highway will remain open to thru-traffic for the project’s duration. DOT staff is requesting feedback from the public on the proposed work. Residents wanted to submit their comments can do so until Monday, June 20. Contact details and links with more information can be found included below.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Perry and Greene County Baseball Still On

Despite the heavy rains yesterday in Perry, the varsity baseball game between Perry and Greene County is still on. After dragging the field this morning, the Perry coaches made the determination that the field is good to go barring anymore rain today. You can listen to the varsity game tonight on KDLS beginning at 7:15.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s All-Wheel Show Taking Place Today In Adel

If you are out and about in the downtown square of Adel today, you will be able to see a variety of different vehicles for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with judging taking place from 1-2 p.m....
Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 3-5, 2022

1:39am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 220th Street near E Avenue. 1:44am: A deputy investigated a harassment complaint near the school park in Grand Junction. 9:44am: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on 220th Street near X Avenue. 3:20am: Benjamin Ellingston 37 of Jefferson was booked into...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
Bill Cornish, of Bayard

Celebration of life service for Bill Cornish, of Bayard, on Friday, June 10 at 11 AM United Methodist Church Bayard.
BAYARD, IA
Greenfield City Market Starting Up This Thursday

The Greenfield City Market is starting up this week and encourages the community to come see what they have to offer. The city market will be open every Thursday starting on June 16th from 5-6:30pm at the Greenfield City Park . The market will sell fresh produce, baked goods and much more available for purchase along with entertainment.
GREENFIELD, IA

