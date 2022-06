It’s still surreal to me that the Turnpike Troubadours are back on stage together, playing live music like it’s 2017 all over again. Needless to say, this comeback has been one of biblical proportions, considering you have to donate an arm and a leg just to get tickets, and will easily go down as the greatest comeback of the 2020s (maybe all of the 2000s, but that’s my hot take). Perhaps the best part about this comeback, is the fact […] The post Turnpike Troubadours Announce New Show In Atlanta, Georgia first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO