Ice cream shop celebrates Jewish history

ST. LOUIS – The kids are out of school. Now what?. If you’re looking for a summer camp, Tim Ezell has found one where the bird is the word. Ezell spoke with Executive Director Roger Holloway about how kids can get up close and personal with various birds. Click here to learn more.
ST. LOUIS – Denise Thimes will sing for great dads at the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank’s Fabulous Fathers event. The songstress explained why the agency makes the list of great causes she sings for. Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith shared details of the event. She also...
I have lived in either Missouri or Illinois the vast majority of my life, but I still occasionally find things to do that I've never heard about. A brunch on a riverboat under the Gateway Arch is one of them. Gotta give credit to Only In Your State for the...
ST. LOUIS – There’s a concert happening Monday, June 6 at the City Garden in Downtown St. Louis. Band Fanfare will be performing. Special guest Dawn Weber will also take the stage. The concert is free for all to attend and goes from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
For more than 15 years, North Grand Neighborhood Services has been giving new life to once-dying homes in north St. Louis. The small volunteer organization is making a big impact right behind a historic church.
ST. LOUIS – The Holiday Inn Creve Couer hosts the Transition to Position Luncheon. Operations Director of OHM Concession Group Robert Papenfus listed the ideal candidates for the company. Chef Al Vance fired up some bites from The Bracket Room. Owner of RockIt Careers Brain Young listed all the...
St. Louis, the second-largest city in Missouri, is on the western banks of the Mississippi River. The Gateway Arch is perhaps the most known landmark frequently visited by tourists, and it stands at a magnificent 630-feet or 192 meters. Furthermore, the Gateway to West St. Louis has a wide range...
IMPERIAL, Mo. – A garden shop in Imperial, Missouri will close at the end of June. Bayer’s Garden Shop located at 5926 Old State Road said in a Facebook post that it’s closing due to increasing operating costs and staffing shortages. The business has spanned 81 years...
ST. LOUIS – School may be out for the summer, but St. Louis kids can keep up with their love of reading through a new literacy program at The Arch. Gateway Arch National Park is thrilled to announce Reading With A Ranger. Program Manager Pam Sanflippo explained the four-week...
Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
Yelp recently released its updated Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list, which offers praise to two donut shops based in the St. Louis area. Pharaoh's Dounts and The Donut Shop ranked 23rd and 100th respectively in the list.
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Bob's Seafood is closing amid an eminent domain action from University City, as that municipality eyes a massive project anchored by a Costco. The last day in business for the seafood wholesaler and retailer, 8660 Olive Blvd., was Saturday. Owner Bob Mepham said for the...
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist and St. Louis native Laura Barczewski as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist. Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor. Before Alabama, Barczewski worked as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WHO-HD Channel 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.
ST. LOUIS – Passing down skills students can take into other areas of life is one of the greatest things a teacher can do. Comedy is the skill this teacher chose to pass down. Teacher and comedian Rob Durham and one of his former students who is also a...
ST. LOUIS – The FOX 2 team asked our Facebook viewers “Where is the best BBQ joint?”. Some viewers said old favorites like Pappy’s, Sugarfire, and Dalie’s. Other viewers said their own backyard was the best spot in the area for some good BBQ. Jane said,...
May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
Chicken mole, beef bulgogi, jambalaya, porchetta – these are not only iconic dishes from around the globe; they’re also the kinds of flavors you’ll find stuffed into flaky crusts from Mister’s Hand Pies. The cottage bakery, run by duo Megan Rice and Preston Blaine, is bringing big flavors to St. Louis in small, crispy packages.
Visitors to the Gateway Arch will be required to wear masks in all buildings – even at the top of the Arch - starting this week. Meanwhile, grocer Schnucks says it’s requiring its employees to once again mask up.
When visiting the produce section of the Schnucks store along Shackleford Road in Florissant, you would expect to find lettuce and tomatoes. But on some special days, you might see some pizazz (and we don't mean the apples).
ST. LOUIS – A home in Frontenac is on the market for $3.75 million and it’s complete with Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks. The 12,000-square-foot home at 22 Countryside Lane has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It was built in 2015 and sits on 1.6 acres. The fish tanks in the basement look […]
Comments / 0