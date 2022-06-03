Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

JAMESTOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – Two persons from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries south of Jenison due to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched just after 3 PM to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Jackson Street. That was where a westbound vehicle apparently drove through a stop sign and hit a southbound vehicle, causing it to veer off of the road way, strike a utility pole and overturn.

