Mob Psycho 100 is bringing its third season to Crunchyroll when it launches later this year! When the second season had wrapped up its run, fans were curious about how the anime would be taking on the final two arcs from ONE's original webcomic series. It seemed like enough for a third season, but also would be fitting for a new feature film. It was then announced that the anime would in fact be returning for a third season, and a later update confirmed that the plan is to bring the third season to screens this Fall in Japan.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO