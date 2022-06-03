ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche Game 2 Defeat of the Oilers: By the Numbers

By Len Vlahos
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche hosted the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night and turned in one of their most dominating, end-to-end performances of the postseason. Colorado shut the Oilers out, winning the game 4-0, and taking a 2-0 lead in the...

thehockeywriters.com

markerzone.com

JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Avalanche up 3-0 over Oilers, lose Nazem Kadri after dirty hit

The NHL Playoffs have another significant injury on its hands. Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was viciously checked into the board from behind by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane. “He’s out for this series at least if not longer,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “The hit is the most dangerous...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche (Game 3)

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers return to home ice on Saturday night for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche. After dropping Games 1 & 2 at Ball Arena, the Oilers look to leverage the home crowd and fight their way...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Avalanche aim to finish West final vs. Oilers without Kadri

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. They'll have to take that step without him. Kadri is out for at least the rest of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The stunning results of Avalanche’s magnificent job at slowing down Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

Life is supposed to be easy for the Edmonton Oilers because they have Connor McDavid, the consensus pick for the best player on the planet today, and Leon Draisaitl, who, like McDavid, had over 100 points back in the regular season. However, the Colorado Avalanche have done a masterful job thus far in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference finals at neutralizing the duo.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Brandon Saad

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blue line out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Oilers 4-2 Loss to the Avalanche

Last night, the Colorado Avalanche best the Edmnton Oilers by a score of 4-2 to win Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Finals. In this post, I’ll look at three takeaways from the game. Takeaway One: It Wasn’t Mike Smith’s Fault. Say what you want...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Blackhawks, Canucks, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets appear to have hired an associate coach, which is odd considering they don’t have a head coach yet. Meanwhile, there are updates on the situation between the Chicago Blackhawks and pending RFA Kirby Dach. Would the Vancouver Canucks be willing...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

OHL Final: Spitfires & Bulldogs Split in Hamilton, Series 1-1

The Windsor Spitfires are here to stay. Entering the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship series, the Western Conference champs were in tough with the Eastern Conference (and regular season) champs, the Hamilton Bulldogs. After splitting a pair of road games to open the series, though, they’re proving they can hang with the favourites.
NHL
Oilers Could Lose Kane Back to Sharks Unless a Side Deal is Worked Out

While Evander Kane is doing his best to help the Edmonton Oilers stay alive in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s some business that will need to be discussed between the Oilers and Kane’s representatives as soon as this series — or the Final if Edmonton advances — is complete. One of the stories in the background of any negotiation between the two sides is where Kane sits with the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild 2022 Player Report Card: Nicolas Deslauriers & Tyson Jost

It’s time for another pair of fourth-liners on the Minnesota Wild to receive their final season grades. These two came to the team at nearly the same time and each made waves when they joined. Those two players were Nicolas Deslauriers and Tyson Jost. Both were looking to prove themselves after being traded to the Wild at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline and they did just that.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks need help on the right side of their defence as well as the bottom-six. With free agency coming up, they could fill both these spots with some pending unrestricted free agents from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are the three players the Canucks should be interested in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Not Gamble With Ondrej Kase’s Health

The Ondrej Kase story to this point was almost a nice “feel-good” story. The 26-year-old from Kadan, Czech Republic, was drafted 205th overall in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Kase’s Long History with Concussions. In 2015, in Kase’s third...
NHL

