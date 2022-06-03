ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Evaluating the 4 remaining candidates for historic Denver Broncos sale

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8s3Q_0fzRnbfq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKGLF_0fzRnbfq00

The upcoming Denver Broncos will be a historic moment for both the National Football League and American professional sports. On the verge of Denver’s NFL team being sold for a historic figure, the bidding war is reportedly down to four groups.

According to Denver’s 9 News , second-round bids are due for the Broncos on June 6. From that point, the process could move quickly with all parties making final efforts to have the winning bid. Once the Pat D. Bowlen Trust approves the deal, it will move forward with the agreement seeking NFL approval.

Related: Second-round bids for Denver Broncos sale imminent

After months of frenzied bidding and inquiries from groups headlined by celebrities and billionaires, there seems to be a final four. The remaining competitors have pushed the purchase price from an initial estimate of $4 billion to potentially $5 billion .

On the verge of the largest deal ever in American sports history being made, let’s examine the four candidates vying for the Denver Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iUqb_0fzRnbfq00
Also Read:
Richest NFL owners in 2022: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft trail Seattle Seahawks’ Jody Allen

Rob Walton and Greg Penner, Walmart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYKg9_0fzRnbfq00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Walton, son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, seemingly emerged later in the process than others. Joined by fellow Walmart executive Greg Penner, the two men are serious candidates to land Denver’s NFL team. In May, he was viewed as the favorite and viewed as the preferred option for NFL owners .

Walton recently sold land in Aspen for $30.8 million , providing him with additional liquid cash to put forward in a potential deal. It’s important because the NFL included a stipulation for a team to be sold that required significantly more cash to be provided up front. Another factor working in Walton’s favor, he is the brother-in-law of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Walton intends to build a new stadium in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOpQC_0fzRnbfq00
Also Read:
Denver Broncos sale could lead to new $2 billion stadium

Josh Harris and Magic Johnson group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwpm8_0fzRnbfq00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Billionaire businessman Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson are part of a group in the running for the Broncos. Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is the managing partner for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and owns the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. Now, he is looking for a piece of the sport generating the most revenue every year .

Related: Magic Johnson joins group bidding for Denver Broncos

Fanatics CEO Michael G. Rubin is also involved with the group with Forbes estimating his net worth at $8 billion. While it’s unclear what percentage of the Broncos each team is vying for, they are firmly in the running for the franchise. Tad Brown, currently serving as CEO of the Harris Blitzer group, is also reportedly involved in the bid.

According to 9 News, Johnson is putting forward more than $50 million for a share of the franchise. At this time, it’s unclear is this group would have any plans to either fund a new stadium or seek support from the city for a new stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDDrk_0fzRnbfq00
Also Read:
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Jose Feliciano group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c9Lb_0fzRnbfq00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jose E. Feliciano, the cofounder of Clearlake Capital, is part of another group of investors vying for Denver’s NFL club. The Puerto Rican native is reportedly putting forth a larger share of the money for the bid, seeking to become the team’s controlling owner if the Pat Bowlen Trust and the NFL approve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGF5m_0fzRnbfq00 Also Read:
John Elway missed out on huge fortune in upcoming Denver Broncos sale for $4-plus billion

This is all part of a large effort to become more involved in professional sports. Originally, billionaire Todd Boehly was believed to be the front man for this effort. However, with funding provided from Clearlake Capital, he recently purchased Chelsea FC. Now, Feliciano and business partner Behdad Eghbali, an Iranianian-born billionaire, the two men have emerged as finalists.

One important note, Clearlake Capital is not permitted to be involved in the bidding. As A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports detailed in January, NFL rules prohibit private equity firms from having a stake in a team. As a result, this bid will come directly from Eghbali and Feliciano’s personal funds. Joining them is Dodgers’ co-owner Mark Walter.

Related: Denver Broncos schedule 2022

Justin and Mat Ishbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkSJd_0fzRnbfq00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A former college basketball player at Michigan State, billionaire Mat Ishhbia and his brother Justin are now in the running for the Broncos. They are among the final competitors, having received a tour of the team’s facilities in May.

Mat Ishbia is the president and CEO of UnitedHoldings, the mortgage company formerly known as United Wholesale Mortage that was founded by his father in the 1980s. He and his brother both old significant stakes in UWM, the most prominent wholesale mortgage lending company, which reported $1.6 billion in profits last year . Forbes estimates Justin Ishbia’s net worth at $1.4 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1WaH_0fzRnbfq00 Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks sale: Evaluating potential cost, candidates and future

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Daily Mail

NFL's first transgender cheerleader: Dancer, 29, signs with Carolina Panthers and says 'more people need to see this' as she practices ahead of new season

The National Football League has hired its first openly transgender cheerleader. Justine Lindsay, 29, told the world in an Instagram post in March she made the Topcats, the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers. In that same Instagram post, she also came out as transgender. 'Cats out [of] the bag,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Sam Walton
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Devils#Nhl#Rams#American Football#9 News#Pat D Bowlen Trust#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Very Involved With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two different franchises over the course of his NFL career in the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. However, at this point, it's clear that Manning's connection is currently stronger to Denver. The Mannings reside in the Denver, Colorado area and the legendary quarterback is still...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Uses 3 Words To Describe Bill Belichick

Many have speculated about Tom Brady's true feelings for Bill Belichick since the quarterback's departure from New England. However, everything Brady has said about his former coach has been positive. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback referred to Belichick during a roundtable discussion prior to The Match on Wednesday night. Brady...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade, forming one of the biggest power couples in the world. The legendary NFL quarterback and the supermodel were married in 2009. The happy couple has two children together. This was not Brady's first public relationship, though. Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy