Westminster, CO

When his 6th grade classmates wouldn’t sign his yearbook, older students stepped in

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

As she was picking her son up from school, Cassandra Ridder, mom of 12-year-old Brody, could tell that something was off.

Brody, a 6th grader in Westminster, Colorado, wasn’t his usual cheerful self when he got into the car.

Trying to lighten the mood Ridder asked Brody about his yearbook, knowing that students would be bringing their yearbooks home full of signatures from other students.

“He said that he’d asked the kids in his class if they would sign his yearbook and some flat-out said no,” Ridder revealed to TODAY . “A couple of his classmates jotted down their names — but there were no messages. There was nothing about how smart, funny and awesome he is.”

Heartbroken, Ridder took to the school’s Facebook page posting a photo of Brody’s yearbook and saying, “My poor son. Doesn’t seem like things are getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it,” Ridder wrote. “So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.”

“He’d written a note to himself. It read, ‘I hope you make some more friends,’ and he signed his own name,” Ridder shared with TODAY .

Not expecting anything to happen after posting on Facebook, Ridder told KDVR “I was overwhelmed with how much love and encouragement I received for Brody. It was amazing.”

The post made its way to upperclassmens, Simone Lightfoot, Logan South, and Joanna Cooper.

“It’s so fun having everyone sign your yearbook and for this kid to only have people sign their names in his yearbook, it’s just soul crushing,” Lightfoot said according to KDVR .

“We all just started planning that the next day we were going to go sign this kid’s yearbook,” South said.

Even though they have never met Brody the soon-to-be seniors rounded up as many students as they could to sign Brody’s yearbook.

“We walked in and we were like where’s Brody at? Is Brody Ridder in here? And they’re like yeah he’s in the back and we’re like Brody! We’re here to sign your yearbook bud,” Lightfoot said reported KDVR .

The teens lined up and started to fill the yearbook with kind messages, advice, and even phone numbers.

More than 100 signatures were in the yearbook, some teens even played “rock, paper, scissors” to see who would go first.

“Hey dude, you’re freaking awesome. Stay that way.”

“Brody — you are the kindest little kid. You are so loved. Don’t listen to the kids that tell you different.”

“Brody — I hope you have an amazing summer! You’re worth it and you matter!”

“Hey buddy, never change, never put your head down.”

The teens said they hope the small gesture inspires other kids to be kind, reported KDVR .

“Always just be that gateway for people to feel welcome,” Cooper said

Brody’s mom said that he couldn’t stop smiling as he told her it was the best day ever.

