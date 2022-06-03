ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

By Max Nesterak
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ns7m_0fzRlMhT00

The gold quadriga stands atop the Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

They should have written “article” instead of “section.”

After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic.

Without that law, Minnesota businesses were set to suffer a 30% increase in their unemployment taxes, triggered when the fund is below a certain threshold.

State lawmakers managed to pass the law ( SF 2677 ) the day before the April 30 deadline to submit taxes, but alas, some businesses had already paid their quarterly taxes at the higher rate.

Businesses that already overpaid were reassured by state officials they could either request a refund from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) or else receive a credit on their future taxes.

But because of one improper word choice — “section” instead of “article” — Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) says the state doesn’t have the authority to issue refunds to businesses that request them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1AjN_0fzRlMhT00

Lawmakers drafted language to correct the error but it was included in the omnibus jobs bill (SF 4091), which did not pass.

The problem appears to be that the money was unintentionally approved for just one section of the bill that did not include the part for the unemployment tax refunds.

The drafting error in the unemployment insurance law is a minor inconvenience for most businesses, which can still receive a credit on future taxes. Still, it illustrates the way even small errors can upend governance — and the risks of Legislature’s tradition of rolling lots of policies into large bills, which can trap bipartisan agreements in the quagmire of politics.

Lawmakers drafted language to correct the unemployment mistake, but it was folded into the jobs “omnibus” bill, one of several massive pieces of legislation that lawmakers failed to pass before the end of the legislative session.

The governor has said he wants to call a special session to bring lawmakers back to the table to hammer out compromises on those bills — including education and public safety — but Republicans seem uninterested in returning to the Capitol to complete work they say should have been done during the regular session.

In an email, MMB spokesman Patrick Hogan said they “remain hopeful that the Legislature will finish this and other bipartisan agreements to improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state during a brief special session.”

The post Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,155 newly reported cases and 10 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,674. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
willmarradio.com

Top Minnesota politicians on way to flooded northern Minnesota

(International Falls, MN) -- Top political office-holders in Minnesota are expected in Northern Minnesota today to view damage from ongoing flooding first hand. Governor Tim Walz will be joined by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in International Falls. Yesterday the deployment of National Guard troops to the area was extended.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion

Though it’s absurd that clean water would be a partisan issue, those of us who are concerned about the future of our state’s water tend to vote Democratic. However, the DFL leadership’s dismal response to two big issues concerning clean water – Line 3 and the proposed copper-sulfide mines near the Boundary Waters — has […] The post Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
B105

Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota

Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Word#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Sf 2677#Mmb
mprnews.org

Solar power is on a roll in Minnesota

Solar power still accounts for less than four percent of electricity generated in Minnesota, but it’s growing fast as a way to reduce carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. Utility companies in the state are on track to get 10 percent of their electricity from this renewable source by 2030.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
AM 1390 KRFO

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Gas prices in Minnesota jump 35 cents in a week

(FOX 9) - Prices at the pump in Minnesota saw the largest hike in nearly a decade this week as gas prices continue to push above record highs. The average gas price increased 35 cents since week-to-week, one of the highest increases in the country. The average cost for regular gas in Minnesota is now $4.58 per gallon. Compared to just a month ago, that is a 66-cent increase.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks

Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
916
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy