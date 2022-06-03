ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens high school teacher busted for groping and sexting with teen students: ‘I want to be with you’

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A Queens teacher is accused of groping one student at his high school and sexting with another, police said Friday.

Shannon Hall, 31, was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child for the two incidents, cops said.

“I want to be with you,” Hall texted a 14-year-old student at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School on Gothic Drive on May 24, according to police and court papers.

The teen texted Hall in the past, prosecutors said. When the teacher messaged her, it appeared as “Mr. Hall.”

The next day at school, the teen asked Hall what he meant by his text. He apologized and claimed he was drunk, prosecutors said.

But the alleged sexting didn’t stop there. Over the next week, Hall sent “multiple text messages” expressing his desire to kiss, grope and have sex with the student, prosecutors said. He also said he wanted to “walk on the beach with her” and “smoke with her,” court papers claim.

He added that, “If she showed anyone the messages she would be dead,” the criminal complaint alleged.

Hall also said he was jealous of the teen’s boyfriend and that she should look out for him “the way that he looks out for her.”

On May 31, Hall again apologized for the sexually-charged messages, claiming once again that he was drunk when he sent them, prosecutors said.

School officials and police launched an investigation into the allegations when the teen alerted someone at the school about the texts, police sources said.

At the same time, accusations surfaced that Hall touched another student’s breasts.

Hall was released without bail during a brief arraignment hearing Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the city Department of Education said that Hall has been “reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest.”

“If convicted , we will pursue his termination,” spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said. “This behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Stranger charged with stabbing teens inside Manhattan McDonald’s over staredown: ‘Why you looking at me?’

A stranger has been charged with stabbing two teens inside an Upper West Side McDonald’s after getting into a senseless staredown with them, cops said Wednesday. Jovani Bowen was inside the Golden Arches on W. 71st St. near Broadway when two boys, ages 14 and 16, accused him of staring at them, police said. “Why you looking at me?” one of the teens demanded, sparking an argument with Bowen, a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Teen wounded by stray bullet doing homework in her Queens home after shootout erupts outside

A 10th grader doing her homework at the dining room table was shot in the leg by a stray bullet that entered her Queens home late Tuesday, and her worried father urged city leaders to do something about the out-of-control violence. Tamima Samira, 15, was studying for finals shortly before 11 p.m. when a wild shootout erupted outside her Jamaica home. Her alarmed dad dialed 911, and shortly ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Ex-con with manslaughter conviction arrested for fatal shooting outside Bronx barbershop

An ex-con with a prior manslaughter conviction has been arrested for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Bronx barbershop, police said Wednesday. Luis Cedres was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. Cedres, 51, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Kashmere Davis on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. May 14. Davis, struck ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Gunmen fire at each other on busy Queens sidewalk in broad daylight shootout

Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows two men in a broad-daylight shootout on a bustling Queens sidewalk. One of the gunmen, Tenzin Norgyal, was struck in the shoulder, hospitalized and charged with attempted murder. The other shooter fled and is being sought. A police source said the unedited video shows scores of people nearby, with the gunmen firing “with no ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Education
Daily News

MTA bus driver arrested for NYC hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian: ‘I should have stopped’

An MTA bus driver was arrested after a three-week probe for callously fleeing the scene of a Staten Island crash where a 69-year-old pedestrian was killed, police said Wednesday. Darrell Sweet, 52, was charged Tuesday with driving away following the fatal incident — and later driving past the scene as investigators began their probe into the felony case, according to police. He was released ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man, 70, fatally struck by Jeep driver who blew red light

A 70-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally struck by a Jeep driver who blew through a red light, police said Wednesday. Deshui Wang was crossing 65th St. at Fourth Ave. in Bay Ridge about 7:15 p.m. June 1 when a 2008 Jeep Liberty plowed into him. Wang was just outside the crosswalk when he was hit, cops said. Medics rushed Wang to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died about two hours later, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams and his sister call 911 after she overhears strangers talking about gun

Mayor Adams’ sister heard something about a shooting, so she said something — to her brother, the mayor, who told her to call 911. The mayoral sibling did just that and then Adams himself followed up with a 911 call of his own, police and City Hall sources said Monday. The NYPD responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th St. and Twelfth Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen about 3 p.m. Sunday. There was no immediate ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Young dad-to-be dies in shootout while leaving Queens recording studio, three guns used

A 21-year-old man was shot dead leaving a Queens recording studio early Monday, police said. Tyda Darden was shot in the head outside the Rockwell Studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. He died at the scene. Cops recovered shell casings from three different guns they believe were used during an exchange of gunfire that killed Darden, who was found inside the door ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexting#Groping#Violent Crime#The Sciences High School
Daily News

Suspect arrested for fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs, police said Monday. Nasiem Pearson was nabbed at his South Jamaica home Saturday and charged with murder and gun possession. He’s accused of shooting 28-year-old Broderick Daniels about 1 a.m. Aug. 31 in the vestibule the victim’s Hollis apartment building on 184th St. Daniels, struck in the chest and torso, was ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Trio of Bronx shooters fire 13 rounds in wild gun battle near Yankee Stadium as bystanders cower

Three Bronx shooters opened fire at each other during a crazed caught-on-video gun battle near Yankee Stadium, police said Wednesday. Shots rang out on Carroll Place near E. 166th St. about 12:30 a.m. May 31 after the three gunmen got into an argument, cops said. Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one gunman firing off four shots at his two rivals from the entrance to an ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fourth arrest in fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, earlier suspect died on Rikers Island

A fourth suspect has been arrested for a fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, police said Monday. DeAndre McClellan, 24, of Summerville, N.C., was extradited back to the city on Saturday from Alabama, where he was arrested. McClellan was charged with murder, robbery and gun possession, including possession of a machine gun, cops said. A suspect arrested for murder earlier in the case ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Amid chaos on Rikers, borough jail plan on schedule with planning, construction in Queens, Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn

Dangerous conditions and staffing dysfunction at Rikers Island may seem without end — but an $8 billion project to replace the island’s troubled jails in the next five years is on schedule. In Queens, a new parking garage and community space are under construction next to the criminal courts in Kew Gardens, a prelude to the building of a new jail for the borough’s detainees. In the Bronx, the ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Daily News

NYC pandemic doctor Dave Chokshi to lead 40th Mermaid Parade as King Neptune

Dr. Dave Chokshi can add a new line to his distinguished resume: King Neptune. The city’s one-time health commissioner and most prominent figure in New York’s pandemic response was announced Wednesday as one of the “royals” heading the 40th annual Mermaid Parade through Coney Island on June 18. Joining Chokshi will be Queen Mermaid Mx Justin Vivian Bond, the renowned singer, actress and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Decision day on the rotten maps: Two judicial panels must rule swiftly on unconstitutional Assembly districts

There is a double chance for right to triumph today as two appellate courts take up the “obviously invalid” (in the words of a Manhattan federal judge) maps for state Assembly districts. Dumping the Assembly maps into the same trash can as the Senate and congressional lines is the duty of the judiciary, following the earlier action of the highest court in New York, the Court of Appeals, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

End the delays: Congestion pricing shouldn’t wait another year

Tom Suozzi and Kathy Hochul, competing to win the Democratic nomination for governor, were both right to say in their Tuesday night debate that now isn’t the right time for congestion pricing. The right time was decades ago when it was first proposed by Columbia Prof. Bill Vickrey to curb horrible traffic in Manhattan, reduce pollution and pump needed funds into transit. Vickrey, who received ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Nestor Cortes has been turning doubters into believers since high school

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Marti knew Nestor Cortes would be a major league pitcher if he wanted to be in his junior year in high school. Playing for Marti’s travel team in the Connie Mack World Series, the undersized lefty whose fastball didn’t light up any radar guns absolutely dominated the bigger-named players. The guys like Andrew Benintendi and Max Schrock, who were headed to the big leagues, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The Mets’ ridiculous hit-by-pitch numbers have now taken Pete Alonso out of the lineup

Twenty-eight players have been hit by at least four pitches during the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Five of them play for the Mets. What started as a quirky but painful oddity is no longer funny. The Mets started the season by getting hit 18 times in the first 19 games, putting them on pace to shatter the single season mark. Entering play on Wednesday, they’ve been dotted up 40 times in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy