The City of Donaldsonville will celebrate its 26th annual Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Louisiana Square on Railroad Avenue. The city and the festival committee have carried on the festival tradition since its inception in 1996. Started by former Donaldsonville Mayor B.J. Francis Sr. and his late wife, Janet Ganes Francis, it was continued through the efforts of the River Road African American Museum and other volunteers in the community.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO