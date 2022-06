How did the Boston Celtics go from 10th in the Eastern Conference in January to three wins away from an NBA title in June?. For starters, they believed in themselves. The Celtics finally got fully healthy just before the NBA trade deadline in February and started to win games. After they acquired Derrick White and Daniel Theis at the deadline while shipping out Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, their strong play continued.

