The Lower Merion Lacrosse Club will be fielding two teams starting in the fall 2022: a 2032/2033 team (rising 2nd and 3rd graders); and 2031 team (rising 4th graders). Tryouts for the 2022/2023 season (for both teams) will be held on July 11 and 14 on the grass field at Harcum College, located at 750 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr. Tryouts will be from 6-8 pm on both nights.

