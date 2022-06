The Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró missed out on a podium finish at the Catalonia Grand Prix after thinking the race was over a lap before it ended. Fabio Quartararo won the race, Jorge Martin took second place and Johann Zarco was third. But the scene-stealing incident came when Espargaró crossed the line on the penultimate lap in second place before lifting off the throttle and waving to fans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He realised his mistake a few turns later and immediately went back to racing, finishing fifth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO