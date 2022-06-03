El Paso Matters - Opioid overdoses increase and more

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. City Council to Again Vote on Mayor Veto: El Paso City Council on Monday will consider whether to override Mayor Oscar Leeser’s May 26 veto of its decision to again extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract an additional five years through June 2029. It’s the second veto Leeser has filed since May 17 over Gonzalez’s contract. Council first extended the contract — and agreed to possibly boost his salary to $450,000 — after Gonzalez withdrew his application for the open city manager post in Frisco, Texas. Instead of challenging Leeser’s veto of that first vote, Council instead voted 6-2 to keep the contract extension but left out the possible pay boost. It takes six council members to override a veto. The special council meeting starts at 8 a.m. in City Hall.

