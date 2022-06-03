ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Matters - Opioid overdoses increase and more

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpioid overdoses increase, including the death of two brothers over Memorial Day weekend, population trends continue to be stagnant or...

MrMax
3d ago

El Paso is NO DIFFERENT than any other city in our DRUG LOVING country…Thank God It has not reached the proportions of SO MANY AMERICAN towns and cities…REMEMBER THIS: Getting HIGH is a VOLUNTARY ACTION and getting ADDICTED is COMMONLY THE RESULT…💉💉💉😵‍💫😵‍💫

KTSM

City Council revisits Mayor’s City Manager Contract veto

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A special meeting will be held by City Council Monday to revisit city manager, Tommy Gonzalez’s contract. The special session comes after mayor Oscar Lesser issued veto city councils’ decision last month to extend his existing contract.  This is the second time mayor Leeser has issued a veto over the […]
93.1 KISS FM

How Real El Pasoans Know Summer Has Arrived

El Pasoans don’t need a calendar to know summer has arrived. We have other ways to make that determination. For me, it’s not summer in El Paso until I look forward to coming to work just so I can bask in the refrigerated air I don't have the luxury of at home.
cbs4local.com

Two ladies crowned as Miss New Mexico USA and Miss New Mexico teen USA

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of ladies in New Mexico are competing to be crowned the next Miss New Mexico USA and Miss New Mexico teen USA. The official preliminaries were held on Saturday, followed by finals on Sunday. The pageant was held at New Mexico Farm and...
cbs4local.com

Police: Body discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the El Paso Police Department discovered the body of a man in South Central El Paso early Monday morning. The body was found on the 5600 block of Alameda Avenue, near the Fox Plaza Shopping Center, according to police. The department's Crimes...
elpasoheraldpost.com

Monument of Mexican President in U.S. National Park to Commemorate 1963 Treaty and Binational Unity

A bronze statue of Mexican president Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in El Paso, Texas on September 25, 2022. The monument will be the fourth installment of the XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest series, a tribute to a dozen pioneers and historical figures who traversed through the Pass of the North area now known as the Paso del Norte region.
KTSM

Man found dead in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, the El Paso Police Department announced they are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Lower Valley. According to authorities, the Crimes Against Person’s unit was initially called to the scene but authorities are now saying they do not suspect foul play. The body was found […]
KTSM

El Paso to see released river water by Sunday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) The Bureau of Reclamation released water from Elephant Butte and the Caballo Lake Reservoir on June 1 and those in the Borderland are anticipating the arrival of the newly released water. Jesus Reyes from the El Paso Water Improvement District 1 said the water is making its way down the Rio […]
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Area CBP Officers Seize 248 Pounds of Hard Narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized sizeable amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine over the last two weeks. “We have seen the devasting number of drug overdose deaths occurring in our nation. Every time a CBP officer stops a...
KTSM

Pilot injured after attempting takeoff in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pilot is in the hospital after an early-morning attempt at a take off on a neighborhood road in Far-East El Paso. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the incident happened Saturday morning on Santa Fe Trail and the intersection of Indian Wells Drive around 9:30 a.m. […]
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Council to consider overriding mayor’s second veto of city manager contract

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. City Council to Again Vote on Mayor Veto: El Paso City Council on Monday will consider whether to override Mayor Oscar Leeser’s May 26 veto of its decision to again extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract an additional five years through June 2029. It’s the second veto Leeser has filed since May 17 over Gonzalez’s contract. Council first extended the contract — and agreed to possibly boost his salary to $450,000 — after Gonzalez withdrew his application for the open city manager post in Frisco, Texas. Instead of challenging Leeser’s veto of that first vote, Council instead voted 6-2 to keep the contract extension but left out the possible pay boost. It takes six council members to override a veto. The special council meeting starts at 8 a.m. in City Hall.
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for June 4

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KTSM

Concerns raised over EPISD PD staffing, preparedness

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A group of retired El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) officers and current officers say the district’s police force is understaffed and unprepared. Meanwhile, EPISD says the allegations are unfounded. One retired officer, choosing to remain anonymous, says he worked for the district for over 20 years, now speaking out […]
KRQE News 13

Five injured in Texas graduation party shooting

(KRQE) – There was another mass shooting in Texas overnight Friday at a graduation party in El Paso. The Socorro Police Department says five people were injured with two in critical condition. All of the victims appear to be between 15 and 19 years old. Police say there were roughly 50 people at the party. […]
cbs4local.com

Power restored after outage in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Power has been restored to customers in east El Paso Thursday after tree branched tangled up in power lines, according to El Paso Electric. According to the El Paso Electric outage map, 2,868 customers were without power. The outage was reported at 3:08 p.m.,...
