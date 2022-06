COVID-19 cases have risen across Illinois within the past month, and most recently, the number of counties at a "high" risk level status increased for yet another week. A total of 19 counties were considered at a "high" community level as of Thursday, which was up from 15 the week prior, according to the latest CDC update. However, some Chicago-area counties that were under a "high" alert level last week have since dropped down to "medium."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO