Republican Candidate Sandra Hammack runs for New Mexico District 38 State Representative

Get ready to cast your ballots because Election Day is right around the corner. There are a couple of key races that are going to be decided at the end of Tuesday night. First, we have the Republican candidate for governor. This race features former tv Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, State Rep. Rebecca Dow, Greg Zanetti, Jay Block and Ethel Maharg.
Monday’s Top Stories Father mourns loss of son in deadly crash NM firefighter remembered by family and friends Live updates | Russian FM warns West over long-range rockets Gulf of Mexico ‘dead zone’ to return this summer Gallup tapped by Smithsonian Magazine as top small town Former New Mexico State Police officer headed to prison […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico to hear from state and federal officials as the largest wildfire in state history continues to burn outside Santa Fe. The White House says Biden will meet June 11 with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, first responders and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The nearly two-month-old fire is 62% contained after charring roughly 495 square miles (1,282 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.
Intra-party divisions in the New Mexico Democratic Party were on display last night as “progressive” incumbents outlined priorities contrasting those of their "moderate" challengers. Democratic candidates for state representative gathered before a packed room at Northern New Mexico College last night for a forum to discuss local and...
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of ladies in New Mexico are competing to be crowned the next Miss New Mexico USA and Miss New Mexico teen USA. The official preliminaries were held on Saturday, followed by finals on Sunday. The pageant was held at New Mexico Farm and...
There is no constitutional prohibition against the staggering of retention elections for district and metropolitan court judges as enacted by legislation last year, the New Mexico Supreme Court concluded in an opinion issued today. The unanimous opinion provides the legal reasoning for a Court decision announced from the bench on...
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party and its firebrand leader, Kelli Ward, urged a judge Friday to invalidate Arizona's overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting, a process used by about 90% of voters. Voting by mail...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Dozens of Bernalillo County residents have taken advantage of early voting. Saturday marked the last day New Mexico voters could cast their ballot before the state's primary election on June 7. Many of them were seen at the Clerk's Annex on Lomas Boulevard. The location...
Despite COVID-19 cases plateauing in our state, hospitals remain overly full. So much so that, on Oct. 18, state Department of Health officials announced that health-care facilities may transition to a state of “crisis standards of care,” which allows over-stretched facilities to ration treatment and suspend procedures that aren’t considered medically necessary.
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has announced over $17 million has been returned to Arizonans since he was sworn into office in December 2020. Senator Kelly's constituent services team closed at least 6,000 cases throughout the years to help Arizona taxpayers receive benefits and payments owed by the federal government.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You’ve likely heard people concerned about “voter fraud” and “election security.” But what do the terms actually mean — and how does New Mexico secure its elections? To find out, KRQE News 13 reviewed state laws and spoke with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Her office is in charge […]
(Phoenix) — Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature on Tuesday hosted a legislative hearing that contrived to present "evidence" of massive voter fraud during the 2020 general election — and Pinal County's chief law enforcement officer was present.
SANTA FE – A new tool will help New Mexico students and families access tuition-free college. ReachHigherNM.com is a one-stop resource that guides New Mexicans to learn more about the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships, search and apply to public colleges and universities, and helps students maximize scholarship opportunities.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans will soon have a new place to hike, hunt, and enjoy the outdoors. The state is celebrating the purchase of L Bar Ranch in Sandoval County near Laguna which was previously privately owned. The 54,000-acre property will be added to the adjoining Marquez Wildlife area making it the largest state-owned […]
Recently, there was a double murder-suicide near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "In that case, police say a 52-year old man shot and killed two teenagers—including the daughter of his ex-girlfriend—just over a month after a restraining order had been granted against him. The restraining order was filed due to threats directed at the teenage girl." —Dan Boyd.
There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May. On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis. In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.
Comments / 8