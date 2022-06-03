Republican Candidate Sandra Hammack runs for New Mexico District 38 State Representative

There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May. On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis. In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.

2 DAYS AGO