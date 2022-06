(KMAland) -- With the emergence of the summer season comes the arrival of newborn wildlife across KMAland -- but what should you do if you run into a young critter?. That's a question you may end up asking yourself if you're in a similar situation while out enjoying one of the many local nature getaways. This time of year sees the next generation of birds, deer, raccoons, and other animals start to make their way out into the world. However, sometimes these younglings leave the home before they're able to fend for themselves. Iowa DNR Wildlife Management Biologist Matt Dollison says they always see an increase in calls related to assisting a potentially hurt or lost animal as more people get out and about during the warmer months.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO