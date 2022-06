CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO