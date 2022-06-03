Christina Milian Makes a Case for Day-to-Night Neutrals With 3 PrettyLittleThing Outfits

Click here to read the full article.

Christina Milian showed off her perfect PrettyLittleThing haul on Instagram yesterday.

The actress-singer had a personal fashion show for her followers, promoting her new shopping wins . She started the video in a sleek two-piece set that featured a cropped bandeau top with thin spaghetti straps. She also slipped into a thin, high-waisted skirt with pleated detailing at the top and a ruched finish. The skirt also had a slit on the side.

Her second look was also a set, consisted of a long-sleeve and pants combo. The cropped top featured a full collar that led into a singular button at the center of her shirt and left room for a slit at the center. Milian’s translucent trousers had an elastic fit with a flared finish.

For her final look, she kept on the same pants but switched out her shirt. The 40-year-old wore a snakeskin bodice top with an underwire that featured a curved, structured detail across her neckline. The shirt had a corset-style shape with a modern twist and zipped up at the back.

In all of the videos, Milian can be seen accessorizing with the same simple jewelry. The actress wore two long thin chains layered over each other. One of the necklaces had a crescent moon shaped pendant while the other had a thin gem at the center. She also wore one thin silver ring on her pinky.

Milian tends to favor fun matching sets with bold prints and patterns as well as graphic tank tops and colorful dresses. On the footwear front, Milian likes to complement her outfits with over-the-knee boots, trendy pumps, strappy sandals and sleek sneakers. When she’s off-duty, she tends to gravitate to cozy and casual styles like Ugg slides.