ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Adds 390,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6%

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHlan_0fzRizrV00

Click here to read the full article.

The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate remained unchanged from April at 3.6%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

This number represents little change from April , which saw an increase of a newly revised figure of 398,000 jobs, recently adjusted by 30,000 from the originally reported 428,000.

Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, warehousing and in transportation and professional and business services. Employment in retail trade declined by 61,000 jobs in May but is still 159,000 jobs above the level in February 2020. Job losses were seen across general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores, and food and beverage stores, building material and garden supply stores, and health and personal care stores.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, with about 6 million people unemployed.

The May job gains come as people continue to quit their jobs in droves, exacerbating labor shortages across retail and other industries. In April, about 4.4 million people quit their jobs at a rate of 2.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some retailers have introduced increased pay, benefits and sign-on bonuses and have held hiring events to attract and retain enough workers to meet consumer demand.

Overall, average hourly earnings rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $31.95 in May. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 5.2%. Meanwhile, inflation continues to soar at record high levels.

Consumer prices rose by 8.3% in April compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report . This number was down from the 8.5% growth in March , which represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in December 1981, but was up from the 7.9% in February.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Holds the Spotlight in Bright Coat and Navy for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton looked elegant and cheerful in a bright ensemble for a surprise visit to Wales on Saturday in celebration of the Queen, with husband Prince William and children George and Charlotte in tow. With the rest of the family matching in sophisticated and smart navy blue, Middleton took the spotlight in a red-orange button down coat. The garment featured a mock neck collar, which she wore upright, and a long line of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton & Prince Louis Go Viral With Funny Faces on Balcony at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off today with the annual Trooping of Colour, a showing of the United Kingdom’s armed forces marking the official birthday of the British Sovereign. While the Queen was the person of honor during the festivities, her great-grandson couldn’t help but steal a little bit of the spotlight, creating an “instant meme” when the entire royal family stepped out to greet attendees from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince Louis wasn’t too thrilled about a boisterous military fly-past during the ceremony, leading the 4-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Retail Trade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

Beyonce Takes Creative Risk in Backward Dress & Big-Toe Sandals While Spotted in NYC

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce got creative with a sundress in her newest post on Instagram yesterday in NYC. The superstar had her fans buzzing about interesting twist on a Paco Rabanne dress, some observers commenting that the dress looked like it was put on backward. Based on the original styling and photos of the fall 2021  dress, it would seem that Queen Bey got creative, making the back of the dress the front. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The maxi length number was dotted in red, white and blue floral prints with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer Dress and Hidden Heels for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton was sharply outfitted for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the Queen’s 70-year-reign. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge shone in a white Alexander McQueen dress. Worn while in a carriage during the event’s Trooping the Colour parade with her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, today in London, the piece featured a blazer silhouette with sharp shoulders, lapels and a buttoned front. Middleton accessorized with a navy fascinator by Philip Treacy, which was complete with white trim that complemented her dress. The royal...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Returns to London in Belted Coat Dress With Sharp Pointy Pumps for Thanksgiving Service With Prince Harry

Click here to read the full article. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a stylish return to London today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving. Queen Elizabeth’s family has gathered for a special service as a part of the weekend-long festivities in honor of the monarch’s 70-year reign. This is the first time that Prince Harry and Markle have made a public appearance in the United Kingdom since taking a step back from royal duties in 2020. Markle brought her fashion A-game to the Platinum Jubilee celebration....
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
TRAFFIC
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Pops in Hot Pink Bottoms With Sheer Cutout Leggings for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios yesterday ahead of a chic style transformation for a sit-down on the late-night show, where she discussed her role opposite Adam Sandler in “Hustle.” Latifah made her way to the entrance in Los Angeles aptly comfortable an all-black leisurely activewear outfit. The Oscar-nominated star wore a cotton long-sleeve black top with a round neck. She paired it with black leggings — plain and simple, but always efficient. The leggings incorporated rectangular sheer cutouts across the front for enhanced breathability. With a bare neck and wrists, Latifah chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Dreams of Vacation in Edgy Crisscross Crop Top & Pastel Pants With Hidden Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles planned out her next dream getaway with her fans on Instagram today in a simple but effective outfit. The gymnast is certainly a humble jet setter, always on the go, always ready for the next adventure and making smart choices balancing comfort and style. The caption on the post reflects that sentiment, “Just looking forward to my next vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles seemed to be in a beachy mood, her outfit exploring summery themes with pastels. The athlete wore a cropped white halter...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Camilla Makes Elegant Arrival in Blue Bow Hat & Pinstripe Outfit With Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s II Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Camilla made an elegant arrival at the Trooping the Color in London today. The Duchess of Cornwall is kicking off the first of a four-day celebration to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Camilla appeared on a horse-drawn carriage alongside Kate Middleton and her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The 74-year-old royal looked sophisticated and refined by in a blue striped ensemble. The top of her outfit featured long sleeves and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Sees Red in Dramatic Dress & Shiny Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Movie Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah brought red-hot style to the red carpet for the “Hustle” world premiere on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The basketball drama, which premieres next Wednesday on Netflix, also stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Lyon Beckwith. While arriving to the premiere at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, the Variety cover star posed in a flowing red gown. The silky piece featured a knotted neckline, long curved sleeves and waist accents mimicking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kohl’s Could See Potential Store Closures, With 10 Property Leases Set to Expire Before 2023

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s could be hit with some store closures in the not-so-distant future, according to a Tuesday report from credit rating business Morningstar. Morningstar analysts identified 10 Kohl’s properties with leases set to expire before fiscal year 2023. These properties total $328.2 million in allocated property balance. Morningstar also found that the highest concentration of lease rollover in the next decade will be in 2024, when 23 leases expire. While the analysts said they do not predict “a slew of store closures in the short term” they outlined the potential risk for certain stores in underperforming locations...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening 4 New High-Tech Fulfillment Centers With Robots and Machine Learning

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is introducing some new fulfillment centers with a high-tech twist. The big-box retailer announced on Friday that it will build four new “next generation” fulfillments centers over the next three years, each of which will feature high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning. The first of these centers is set to open this summer in Joliet, Illinois. The goal is for these centers “to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates,” wrote Walmart’s U.S. SVP of innovation and...
JOLIET, IL
Footwear News

Footwear News

129K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy