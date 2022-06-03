ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Frontier adds $250 million reverse breakup fee to Spirit bid in effort to deflect JetBlue

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUZb1_0fzRivKb00
A JetBlue Airways plane passes a Spirit Airlines jet as it lands at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. Frontier Airlines, which is seeking to acquire majority control of Spirit, announced late Thursday it had added a $250 million reverse breakup fee to its offer. The move was in response to a JetBlue counter-offer that includes a fee of $200 million. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Frontier Airlines, in a move crafted to deflect JetBlue Airways’ bid for South Florida-based Spirit Airlines, has added a $250 million reverse breakup fee to its merger proposal.

“The combination of a higher reverse termination fee and a much greater likelihood to close in a Frontier merger provides substantially more regulatory protection for Spirit stockholders than the transaction proposed by JetBlue,” said Mac Gardner, the Spirit chairman, in a joint news release with Frontier. The release was issued after the financial markets closed Thursday evening.

A reverse breakup fee refers to the amount of money paid to a targeted company if the would-be acquirer backs out of a proposed deal.

JetBlue, which is a major competitor of Spirit at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, originally offered $33 a share, or $3.6 billion cash for Spirit in April. The bid was well above a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that Frontier made for Spirit in February.

Separately, the proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis of San Francisco has advised Spirit shareholders to opt for the Frontier deal, asserting that it would allow Spirit investors “to participate in the potential future upside of the combined company, including the anticipated post-COVID recovery in the airline travel industry.”

The Frontier deal would allow Spirit to continue to operate as a brand whereas the JetBlue deal would absorb the discount airline.

After some initial conversations with top executives of JetBlue, Spirit has continuously rebuffed JetBlue’s takeover efforts. Those efforts turned hostile late last month when the New York-based carrier made a revised tender offer of $30 a share and heavily lobbied major Spirit shareholders to vote against the Frontier proposal.

A vote by Spirit shareholders on the Frontier bid is scheduled for June 10.

Up until this week, one of JetBlue’s major talking points has been the absence of a reverse breakup fee if the Spirit-Frontier combination ends up being rejected by federal regulators. JetBlue’s offer comes with a $200 million fee.

Earlier this week, the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Spirit shareholders reject the Frontier offer, citing the absence of a fee.

After Frontier acted late Thursday, JetBlue said in a statement that Spirit’s board of directors “only went back to Frontier under pressure, when it became increasingly clear their shareholders would decisively reject the Spirit board’s flawed process and Frontier’s inferior transaction.”

But in the joint Frontier-Spirit statement, the two airlines reaffirmed their intention to merge and urged Spirit shareholder to vote “yes” on the deal next week.

“We continue to believe in the strategic rationale of a combined Spirit and Frontier, which brings together two complementary businesses to create America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline,” said William A. Franke, chair of Frontier’s board and managing partner of Indigo Partners, Frontier’s majority shareholder,

“Given our conviction that regulators will find this combination to be pro-competitive, we have agreed to institute a reverse termination fee,” he said. “We look forward to bringing these two companies together and delivering on the benefits for all stakeholders.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Airlines For America#Tns Frontier Airlines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy