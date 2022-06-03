ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Colby Acuff Brings Out All The Twangers With New Album ‘Honky Tonk Heaven’

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
If you don’t have Colby Acuff on your radar, it’s time to get your ass going.

The country singer from Idaho can hit every ounce of emotion you’ve got, from songs that’ll have you looking yourself in the mirror, to songs that’ll make you want to pound 47 beers with your buddies on a Friday night.

Needless to say, it’s only a matter of time until this guy hits the bigtime, and he’s one step closer with the kickass album he dropped today, Honky Tonk Heaven.

Colby dropped a couple of lead singles before the album’s release, with “Bad Day to Be a Beer” and “Once in a Lifetime,” showing off the potential that the project has.

And boy, did he exceed expectations.

This record is full of certified twangers and boot stompers, to them good ol’ sad country songs we all love to get in our feelings to, as he once again shows off his songwriting versatility.

Here’s a few of my favorites:

“Honky Tonk Heaven”

“Traveling Band”

“High Wide and Handsome”

“Hello Texas”

