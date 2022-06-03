Johnny Depp gives pregnant woman parental advice after visiting her pub

A pregnant bar manager was left starstruck after Johnny Depp wandered into the pub she was working in - and even got parental advice from the actor.

Bar manager Lauren Whittington couldn't believe it when actor Johnny Depp showed up in the middle of her shift at the Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle.

The local pub was buzzing when drinkers saw the actor was hanging out with musicians Sam Fender, who hails from Newcastle, and Jeff Beck.

After taking photos with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Lauren was all ears as Depp dished out parenting advice when he realised she was pregnant.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Starstruck Lauren said: "None of us could believe it, he went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realised it was him and Jeff Beck just sat eating Fish and Chips together in the corner.

"His security came over and asked if there was any way we could get Sam Fender in without people ambushing him, so we shut off our upstairs terrace for them to go up there, they were really grateful and stayed for a couple of hours, with Sam staying long after Johnny and Jeff left.

"He noticed I’m pregnant and was asking me how long I have left, then he was giving me some advice on nappies, lack of sleep, and the first few weeks of parenthood, saying it’ll be the greatest gift I ever receive and I won’t know love like it until I look into her eyes for the first time.

"He was also talking about his kids, who are grown up now, and how magical being a parent is."

Depp's surprise appearance at the pub came just one hour before it was revealed that he had won his defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Lauren added: "He left about an hour before the verdict and said he had a zoom call about it, so we wished him luck and thanked him for being so kind, and he thanked us for having him."

SWNS reporting by Charlotte Penketh-King.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.