ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

Missouri Mother Who Allegedly Decapitated 6-Year-Old Son and Dog, Found Mentally Unfit for Trial

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vLfp_0fzRibvJ00
Kansas City Police

A mother from Missouri accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Thirty-five-year-old Tasha Haefs, who hails from Kansas City, will not face criminal charges for the killings.

Haefs was facing a trial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges for the incident, which occurred on Feb.16.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home located in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue. Haefs told the dispatcher that someone was "trying to harm her." She also told them that "the devil was trying to attack her" before dropping the call.

When officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading up to the front door as a woman could be heard singing inside the home. When they knocked on the door, the singer became louder. Peering through the window, one officer saw the decapitated head of her young son.

The officers finally gained entry through the back door. Haefs was covered in blood. Her son's headless body lay on the floor by the front door. She confessed to killing him in the bathtub.

The dog's decapitated body was discovered in the basement.

Haefs has been placed n the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, where she will undergo a treatment plan.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral costs for Haefs son.

Comments / 21

Charlotte
3d ago

IF, they'd bring back Public Executions immediately following Comviction- a whole lot of this crazy, evil Crimes would suddenly stop.

Reply(2)
37
Joseph Argibay
3d ago

rest in peace lil man and that poor dog,my condolences goes out to your real loving family's,go w/ mother Mary, Jesus,and your baby angel cherubs,play on🙏🙏🙏🕊️

Reply
12
Jackie Johnson
3d ago

oh dear Lord, talk about being possessed my demons. Lord God please be with all involved it's devastating just to hear about it.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KMBC.com

KCPD: Body found burned on side of the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri police are working to find a killer. Police were called around 12:40 Monday morning near Longview Lake after a driver spotted a burning body on Raytown Road. Police say the body was set on fire on the ground next to the road....
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kansas#Indiana#Violent Crime
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists Turned Carjacker Lady Suspect Into Hero?!?

A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged following carjacking, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a PIT maneuver. Today, KCTV5′s Emily Rittman took at look at what court records and dispatch audio reveal about the arrest. A woman who was parked in a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Officials: Cause of Overland Park apartment fire was an accident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire investigators said a fire at the Highland Apartments Friday afternoon started accidentally after someone improperly disposed of smoking materials. The fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building near 80th and Farley streets. Investigators said someone tried to get rid of the smoking materials...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kggfradio.com

IPD Looking for Suspect in Attempted Murder

The Independence Police Department is looking for an Independence man who is suspected of attempted murder and other related charges. At about 12:22pm today, IPD officers were dispatched to an injury accident with a car and cyclist. Witnesses reported the suspect left the scene but were able to identify the driver, who had a small child with him. A different driver returned to the scene with the vehicle. Witnesses reported the suspect intentionally struck the cyclist, who had serious injuries, and officers documented evidence at the scene that indicated it was intentional and not an accident.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KSNT News

Man who led police on two car chases still on the run

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has eluded law enforcement for several days. Steven Drake, 47, has been in two vehicle pursuits with police within the span of the past few days and has shown no regard for public safety. He is suspected […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy