Missouri Mother Who Allegedly Decapitated 6-Year-Old Son and Dog, Found Mentally Unfit for Trial

Kansas City Police

A mother from Missouri accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Thirty-five-year-old Tasha Haefs, who hails from Kansas City, will not face criminal charges for the killings.

Haefs was facing a trial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges for the incident, which occurred on Feb.16.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home located in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue. Haefs told the dispatcher that someone was "trying to harm her." She also told them that "the devil was trying to attack her" before dropping the call.

When officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading up to the front door as a woman could be heard singing inside the home. When they knocked on the door, the singer became louder. Peering through the window, one officer saw the decapitated head of her young son.

The officers finally gained entry through the back door. Haefs was covered in blood. Her son's headless body lay on the floor by the front door. She confessed to killing him in the bathtub.

The dog's decapitated body was discovered in the basement.

Haefs has been placed n the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, where she will undergo a treatment plan.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral costs for Haefs son.