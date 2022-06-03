ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerf gun shooting facility, Indian eatery and ‘selfie salon’ among six new or coming soon Lehigh Valley Mall businesses

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
After welcoming more than a dozen businesses over the past year, the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township is further boosting its retail and restaurant roster with six new tenants. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

After welcoming more than a dozen businesses over the past year, the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township is further boosting its retail and restaurant roster with six new tenants.

The bilevel shopping mecca, which opened in 1976 and added an an outdoor Lifestyle Center in 2007, in recent weeks welcomed two new eateries — NYC Gyros and Indian Bite — on the mall’s lower level near the main entrance.

Coming soon are four other businesses: And Pose Selfie Salon, Better Life With Bry, Hamsa Exoticz and Rivals Indoor Battlefield.

NYC Gyros, offering a fusion of American and international cuisines, opened about three weeks ago between Asian Dynasty and Chick-fil-A.

The renovated space previously housed Frites, an eatery specializing in Belgian-style, twice-fried French fries, which closed in 2020 after five years of business.

Owner Veronica Santana, who grew up in the Bronx before moving to New York’s Orange County as a teenager, said that she is aiming to serve “a variety of food from a variety of cultures.”

Menu highlights include American staples such as burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and boardwalk fries; Latin American favorites such as rice and beans, pernil (roast pork) and tostones (fried plantains); and Greek options such as NYC Gyros’ namesake dish, available in lamb or beef.

The fast-casual restaurant, with seating for approximately 24 customers, also serves desserts such as fried Oreos.

“I named it NYC Gyros because I’m from New York originally, and I wanted to bring a taste of New York to the Lehigh Valley,” Santana said. “It will be a combination of different foods because like New York, the Lehigh Valley is represented by many different cultures. I thought, ‘Why not try to cater to as many cultures as possible?’

Indian Bite, offering authentic Indian cuisine, opened May 4 in the former Wetzel’s Pretzels space next to Verizon Wireless.

The takeout eatery, operated by Tejas Mary, offers popular platters (served with basmati rice/naan) such as chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala and paneer butter masala.

Other menu highlights include snacks such as vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora and grilled vegetable sandwiches; desserts such as gulab jamun and malai matka kulfi (traditional Indian ice cream topped with dry fruits); and drinks such as mango lassi and Indian-style tea, made with light milk and refreshing herbs.

Across from Indian Bite, Better Life With Bry, offering natural and handmade body, home and cleaning products, is tentatively set to open its first storefront in late August, owner Bryanna Tomkins said.

The business, which has been operating via a mall kiosk for the past several months, offers locally made products such as body scrubs and washes, lotions, essential oils, soy candles and melts, foaming hand soap and all-purpose cleaner.

“All of our products are completely natural, and all of our scents come from our essential oils,” Tomkins said. “Our top musk scent is black sea, and our top light scent is mango coconut.”

Around two dozen scents are available, including other musk selections such as sandalwood and oakmoss and amber; other light options such as citrus agave and cactus flower and jade; and seasonal picks such as fresh grass and pineapple sage.

“This is going to be our home store, our baby,” said Tomkins, a 2013 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School. “We eventually want to branch out to other malls.”

Other businesses coming soon to the Lehigh Valley Mall include:

  • Hamsa Exoticz, offering rare, exotic and retro snacks from around the world, which is opening on the lower level near Barnes & Noble;
  • And Pose Selfie Salon, featuring selfie backdrops and themed rooms, which is opening on the upper level near Macy’s; and
  • Rivals Indoor Battlefield, offering family fun with the “coolest alternative to paintball,” which is opening on the upper level near Macy’s.

According to Rivals’ website, guests will use Nerf Rival guns to shoot their opponents.

Safety rules include no physical contact at any time (no hitting, kicking or pushing), no intentional face shots (aim for body and no close-range shots) and always wear protective eyewear (goggles must be worn at all times).

One-hour admission will be $25 per person or $20 per person for individuals who are part of a group of five individuals or more.

Additionally, children under 8 years old will be free when accompanying an adult at regular admission ($7 for any additional child) until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. A “Celebration” option, featuring private party rental space, will be $350 for up to 20 guests to enjoy the facility for two hours.

And Pose Selfie Salon will be a “creative space designed for taking the perfect photos or videos for your social media pages,” according to a description on the business’ website.

“Come and immerse yourself in over 30 unique Instagrammable content rooms where the proper lighting has been provided for that perfect shot,” the description continues.

The facility will feature dressing rooms for wardrobe changes, along with 360 photobooths where guests can “create awesome reels” to share with their followers.

Admission will be $25, and professional photographers are welcome to bring their clients and enjoy a special photographer’s rate. There also will be discounts for groups of 10 people or more.

Hamsa Exoticz, featuring cool snacks and beverages from various countries, invites customers to “sip’n taste the world.”

The business has an online store that features a wide assortment of unique treats, including Astronaut cookies & cream ice cream sandwiches, birthday cake-flavored Hershey’s Kisses, Crayola carnival cotton candy, DragonBallZ energy drinks, Frank’s Red Hot-flavored Goldfish crackers, Key lime pie-flavored Kit Kats, mac ‘n cheese-flavored Cheetos, salsa verde Tostitos and “Wendy’s Baconator” Pringles chips.

There are also limited edition items such as fruit tea-flavored Skittles, apple cider donut Oreos, Cap’n Crunch “Ocean Blue” maple syrup, Coca-Cola Tic Tac mints and Southern peach habanero Wise potato chips.

The six new businesses will join more than a dozen other Lehigh Valley Mall tenants opening over the past year, including Aslan Jewelers; eyewear retailer Warby Parker; games, comics and toys retailer Cloud City; fast-casual eateries Almost Vegan and Shake Shack; fashion retailers Ardene, Big Bank Couture, Harlem Vibes and Little TrenzSetter Boutique; and specialty stores Mama Jojo 1-Stop Shop and Pepper Palace, selling Caribbean and Latino clothing and accessories and small-batch hot sauces, seasonings and more, respectively.

Prominent mall departures throughout the pandemic included The Disney Store, Modell’s Sporting Goods, Yankee Candle, casual dining restaurants Frites and Ruby Tuesday, clothing chains Abercrombie & Fitch and New York & Company, jewelry chains Helzberg Diamonds and Littman Jewelers and footwear retailers Aldo, Clarks and Footaction.

Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

