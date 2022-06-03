ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BandGang Lonnie Bands Is the Immovable Rock of Michigan Rap

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. BandGang Lonnie Bands just keeps rapping his ass off. If you like hard-boiled, no-frills street rap that’s heavy on straightforward tales of cooking dope...

Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1

Few rappers employ vignettes like Sideshow. He’s an unflinchingly personal rapper—which is saying something, considering he keeps company with MIKE, Mavi, and Navy Blue—but he delivers his narrative through piecemeal snapshots. The Washington D.C.-via-Ethiopia rapper has favored this approach since his 2020 debut Farley and hasn’t veered far from it since, choosing to render his visage a little less blurry each time he refines his craft. On his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1., Sideshow burrows further into his sound, searching for clarity in the stories and regrets that cloud his mind.
Will Butler Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared two new songs, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first new music since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a string of East Coast tour dates. Butler’s band on the tour will feature Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore. Check out the full list of tour dates and the new songs below.
King Princess Announces Release Date for New Album Hold On Baby

King Princess—the moniker of Brooklyn-raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Mikaela Straus—has announced the release date for her sophomore album: Hold On Baby is out July 29 via Zelig and Columbia. Straus produced her record with Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett, and Tobias Jesso Jr. The LP also has contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen, and Fousheé. Find the album cover, as well as King Princess’ upcoming tour dates, below.
Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Gets Official Release: Listen

Kanye West has released one of his Donda 2 collaborations with the late XXXTentacion. Until now, “True Love” had been available only on the Stem Player, along with the album’s other unreleased tracks. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Look at Me: The Album. The single’s cover art, which you can see below, features handwritten notes scanned from a journal found by XXXTentacion’s mother, with design by West. Check out the track, released via Columbia Records, below.
Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob, has died. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that Orr was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. He was 34 years old. His label Def Jam confirmed the news of his death in an...
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Lil Durk "Is The New Jay-Z" & The Internet Swiftly Reacts

This declaration has sparked a debate among generations of Hip Hop and the discussions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Artists have been addressing pop culture trends on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, and a clip that she shared on Instagram with Gillie Da Kid has ignited passionate takes about who the next Rap icon-mogul-business tycoon is in the industry.
Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Says Jack Harlow Doesn’t Have White Privilege

Lil Uzi Vert does not agree with the sentiment that his labelmate Jack Harlow is advancing because of White privilege. On Sunday (May 30), TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert in West Hollywood, Calif., where the rapper randomly happened to hop on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus to mingle with fans. While flicking it up with excited passengers, Uzi was asked to assess whether Jack Harlow was becoming a big star due to his skin color.
Pitchfork

Young Thug and Dua Lipa Join Calvin Harris in Video for New Song “Potion”: Watch

Young Thug and Dua Lipa have joined Calvin Harris for a new song. It’s called “Potion.” Below, watch the Emil Nava–directed music video for the new single. “Potion” is the first single from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which, according to a press release, is due out this summer. It also marks the first new single to feature Young Thug since the rapper was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.
i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
Neil Young Releasing Shelved 2001 Crazy Horse Album Toast

Neil Young is continuing to dig into his vaults. On July 8, he’ll release the shelved Crazy Horse album Toast via Reprise. Young and Crazy Horse recorded the album in 2001 at Toast Studios in San Francisco. Below, listen to the record’s “Standing in the Light of Love.”
