Notre Dame Football Mailbag: NIL, Breakout Stars, Recruiting, Snacks and More

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO