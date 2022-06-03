ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 211 ’20 Questions’

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YROQJ_0fzRi44h00

INDIANAPOLIS — Who leads the Indianapolis Colts in sacks this season? Will Jonathan Taylor surpass 1,500 rushing yards? How many touchdowns will Matt Ryan throw?

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the retirement of a former Colts fan favorite.

Next the gang discusses takeaways from week two of OTAs (9:55).

The fellas then answer 20 statistical questions about the 2022 season (28:45).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich said that GM Chris Ballard will determine any roster additions they make going forward but mentioned that they could consider re-signing free agent WR T.Y. Hilton. “Chris, ultimately, will guide that decision on the roster,” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s his...
HOUSTON, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions to US 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

BREAKING: Queen of Terre Haute Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will take place at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV

New Albany man gets 3 years for battery on Floyd Co. Jail employees

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to striking two employees, including a sheriff’s corporal, inside the Floyd County Jail. David Lackey, 29, received the three-year sentence in April, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. He pleaded guilty to two counts of battery resulting […]
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One man arrested, facing four counts of arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is behind bars and faces several charges including arson and burglary. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 30-year-old Nikki Canulli was seen leaving a fire that happened on Saturday in the area of 2000 N 19th Street. The property belongs to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to THPD. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Episodes#Blue Zone#American Football#Spotify Click#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Feel old yet? Iconic ‘Superbad’ character McLovin turns 41 today

(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today! If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”  Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans. […]
MOVIES
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute celebrates first ever Pride Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Pride Month began across the country, the City of Terre Haute has joined the festivities. The Terre Haute Pride Center made history June 4th as the organization hosted the city’s first annual Pride Festival. The festival fell close to the Terre Haute Pride Center’s one-year anniversary. Over 64 vendors […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wheel left in roadway causes semi crash on I-70 near Marshall

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Ohio man was taken to the hospital following a semi crash on I-70 in Clark County overnight Monday. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 12:57 a.m. Monday on I-70 near the 147.5-mile-marker. Investigating officers state that the Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was headed westbound […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Google
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy