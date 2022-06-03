ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“180 Center” Opens New Home On East Street To Address Homelessness, Addiction

By Jordan Ashby
 4 days ago
Jordan Ashby Photo 180 Center leaders join in prayer at dedication of new building.

Over 50 people gathered to celebrate the opening and dedication of a new building for The 180 Center, a Christian nonprofit that provides services for addiction and homelessness in New Haven.

The music and prayer-filled event took place Thursday evening at the center’s new location at 438 East St. The organization made the move from its Grand Avenue previous home of 10 years two weeks ago; this celebration served as the official opening and blessing of the space.

Throughout the service, community members emphasized how far the organization and space has come. Pastor and center Co-Director Mike Caroleo talked about how since opening in 2009, the center had changed location four or five times while maintaining its mission to serve, providing breakfast seven days a week and serving as a city warming center for two years. When rent was raised at the Grand Avenue location, the organization raised thousands of dollars in donations to buy and restore the nearby East Street space .

Restoration was clearly needed. Marie Biondi, longtime volunteer preacher and teacher with The 180 Center, joked that when she first saw the building covered in trash and graffiti, all she wanted to do was throw a match on it. Now, at an estimated cost of $100,000, according to Pastor Ron Purificato, the clean and modern building looks like a different place.

Before and after views of the new location.
Marie Biondi and Mike Caroleo at Thursday evening's event.

Purificato talked about plans have 16 beds for homeless men, regardless of religious affiliation. Also under discussion are plans to offer free haircuts, resume help, health check-ups, and meals to people in need. These services would be provided in addition to the center’s current regular programming for men battling addiction: an 18-month Discipleship Program, Christian 12-step program, and Sober Housing Initiative.

Christ-centered programming is at the heart of The 180 Center mission, speakers add. ​“It’s not the building,” Marie Biondi stated. ​“It’s the spirit of God that’s here. The building ⸺ it’s beautiful, it’s nice, but we’re the church.”

