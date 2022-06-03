ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Shares Reaction to Warriors’ Game 1 Loss

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The forward thinks the team will ‘be fine’ and bounce back to overcome the shocking Thursday-night loss.

The Warriors shockingly lost Game 1 of the NBA finals to the Celtics on Thursday after leading every quarter except the fourth. Boston outscored Golden State 40–16 in the final quarter to win 120–108.

According to ESPN Stats & Info , the Celtics made NBA history with the win as they became the first team to trail by double digits in the finals going into the fourth quarter, and then win by double digits. In the third quarter, they even had a win probability of just 4% .

Despite the loss, Warriors forward Draymond Green is staying positive for the rest of the series.

“We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes,” Green said in the postgame press conference . “So we’ll be fine.”

The majority of that domination, though, did not come from Green who scored only four points. He did finish with 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. However, Steph Curry finished with 34 points, with 21 of those coming in the first quarter alone. He also broke an NBA Finals record by scoring six three-pointers in a single quarter.

So, even though the Warriors trail in a series for the first time this postseason, Green thinks the team can bounce back.

“It’s fine,” Green said. “You get a chance to do something else, do it in a different way, embrace the challenge. We’ve always embraced challenges. It’s no different. We’ll embrace this one. So no, it’s not a hit to the confidence at all, not one bit.”

Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5.

