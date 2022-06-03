Polk Jail report – Friday, June 3, 2022

Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, June 6th
Jeremiah Williams, age 30 of Anniston – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Brian Thomas, 33 of Centre – Conditional Release Order;. Shenetha Stubbs, age 42 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Robyn Garcia, age 45 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. and. Robert Acker, age...
accesswdun.com
Police searching for missing teen who frequents Dawson County
A search is underway for a missing teenager from Brookhaven who is known to spend time in Dawson County. A social media post from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said Sarah Nelson, 15, ran away on May 27 from the Department of Child and Family Services while stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Tullie Road.
Rome man jailed for high speed chase after wrecking into wood line near busy Rockmart intersection
Police arrested a man who remained in jail over the weekend on multiple traffic charges when he wrecked near the
hometownheadlines.com
Updates: 40-year-old homeless man identified as pedestrian killed in Turner McCall accident Monday morning.
Deputy Floyd County Coroner John Hamilton identified the victim as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, a homeless gentleman. Floyd was crossing Turner McCall northbound near the Second Avenue merger when he was struck by a Ford F-250 work truck, Hamilton says. The truck driver was taken to the hospital to be examined.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for murdering ex-girlfriend's boyfriend caught at Checkers, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man Cherokee County deputies suspect of shooting and killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend is in custody after a multi-hour search. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Brakus Golden of Canton, Georgia as part of investigating into a deadly shooting Sunday night. Deputies report...
Man driving nearly 40 miles over speed limit arrested in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Polk County police arrested a man on Saturday they clocked driving nearly 40 mph over the speed limit. Traffic unit officers were conducting speed enforcement at the intersection of Highway 278 and Yorkville Highway on Saturday when they spotted a driver of a silver Ford Fusion going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Former Georgia police officer pleads guilty to 2019 rape
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Atlanta pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman during a 2019 traffic stop, with a judge sentencing him to 25 years in prison. David Wilborn, 45, pleaded guilty to crimes including rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, DeKalb County...
hometownheadlines.com
(Updated) Floyd sheriff’s office: Jail inmate becomes ill, dies at the hospital; GBI investigating.
In context: The GBI has been asked to investigate the death of a Floyd County Jail inmate. He’s been identified as Albert Charles Spivey Jr., 57, of Rome who was booked into the county jail on probation violation, reports show. From the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. (Friday) at...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County authorities on the lookout after cattle gate thefts
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for suspected thieves of cattle gates in the southern end of the county. In a social media post Friday, the sheriff's office said multiple property owners in the area of W.H Hayes Road and Geiger Road have had cattle gates stolen in the past several weeks.
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Tennessee
An escaped inmate from Alabama was found and recaptured on Sunday in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Cherokee deputy frees baby deer trapped in fence
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A fawn is back with its mother after a Cherokee County deputy rescued it on Saturday. The sheriff’s office says someone noticed on Saturday afternoon that the fawn was stuck in a fence behind a home off of Wiley Bridge Road in Woodstock and contacted them to help.
wrganews.com
Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard
UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities say 15-year-old boy last spotted at school last week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Cade Reddington was last seen June 2 at ACE Academy in Canton. Cade is described as 6 feet, 150 pounds with...
hometownheadlines.com
Three-vehicle collision on U.S. 27 in Chattooga County sends six to the hospital; victims included three children and two of the drivers.
A crash in Chattooga County involving three vehicles Saturday evening left eight injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Six people were transported to the hospital and the other two refused treatment at the crash scene. Two of the drivers were among those taken to Atrium Health Floyd from the...
Neighbors shaken by video of man punching dog in front of Clayton County apartment
LOVEJOY, Ga. — It’s a difficult video to watch, but hundreds have seen it on social media. A pit bull punched, possibly by its owner, on a surveillance camera, in front of a Clayton County apartment building. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Arsonist burns three historic homes in Clayton County to the ground
MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow are searching for someone they say set a historic home on fire, causing it and two others to burn to the ground. Firefighters were called to The District, a city-owned community space in Morrow, around midnight. They battled the blaze for several hours, but were unable to save the homes.
wvlt.tv
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting
‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective. A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detective with nearly 30 years of service died Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Conversations about gun violence continue following several mass shootings in recent weeks. One...
wvlt.tv
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
Deputies searching for man who burglarized Spalding County convenience store twice
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for an alleged burglar they say returned to the scene of his crime to rob a Spalding County convenience store a second time. Spalding County deputies say an unidentified man burglarized a convenience store in the 3000 block of Macon Road on Wednesday. They say he came back the very next day and did the same thing.
CBS 46
Police: Argument escalates to deadly shooting outside Decatur apartment
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting they say began after an argument outside an apartment complex in Decatur early Saturday morning. Officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the Villa apartment complex on Eastwyck Circle just after midnight to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Polk Today
