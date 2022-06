One of the best TV deals around features a rare sight — a huge discount on a Sony TV. It’s not often that Sony TVs are so heavily discounted but right now, you can buy a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for just $600 at Walmart, saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. Sony TV deals are rarely this hefty so if you’re looking to buy a great brand for less than normal, this is your chance to do so. Packed full of great features, you’ll be delighted with your acquisition. Be quick though as we can’t see it staying this price for long.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO