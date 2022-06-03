ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 photos that will live on: How the COVID-19 pandemic changed photography

By Manuel Martinez
Cover picture for the articleThe past two years have been unlike anything in Chicago’s history, with the onset of a once-in-a-century pandemic that quieted a busy city, waves of protests that rippled through neighborhoods in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and a terrifying rise in gun violence. WBEZ photojournalist Manuel Martinez sat...

Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

What does the Google $100 million settlement mean for you?

Daliah Saper, principal attorney at Saper Law Offices, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what Illinois residents should do now that Google has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over one of its facial recognition features in Google Photos. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

New Temptation musical is an evening of good feelings and music

Broadway in Chicago has brought “Ain’t too proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” to the Cadillac Palace Theater and I loved it! I still have the albums and 45’s of the Temptations and still have fond memories of high school parties listening to songs like “Fading Away” and “Please Return Your Love to Me.” Okay, you may not know that one, it was a while ago.
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

When a person goes missing, their loved ones are left with the agonizing void of having something ripped away from them. Imagine the emotions involved if it was two young sisters who vanished at the same time. That’s what authorities say happened 21 years ago to a Chicago family. Tionda...
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Landmarks: A North Sider who embraced life in Pullman becomes national monument’s newest park ranger

Lisa Burback lived in a Chicago Bungalow growing up on Chicago’s North Side, learning over those formative years it was more than just a roof over her head. “My dad made sure I understood how special it was that we had that kind of house,” she said. “He pointed out changes that previous owners had made, and said it’s our job to take care of it before handing it off to the next owners.”
CHICAGO, IL
kansascitymag.com

The Forgotten History of a Leading Lesbian Jazz Trumpeter Driven from KC

There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Chicago’s 5,000-bike giveaway and free Learn to Ride classes kick off this summer

If we want to make biking a mainstream choice for transportation and physical activity in Chicago, building safe cycling infrastructure alone is not enough. Education and encouragement are also important pieces of the puzzle, and city’s upcoming 5,000-bike giveaway and annual Learn to Ride classes are part of that. Here are updates on those two initiatives.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hadiya Pendleton to be remembered at Wear Orange Weekend

CHICAGO — The life of a young teenage girl who was shot a killed in a park nine years ago is being remembered this weekend. Since losing her, Hadiya Pendleton’s parents have become activists. On Saturday her parents will honor her and other victims of gun violence with a Wear Orange event at Hadiya Pendleton […]
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The best burgers in Chicago

In celebration of grilling season and the new "Bob's Burgers Movie," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch,...
CHICAGO, IL
