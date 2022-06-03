ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Board of Supervisors to Discuss Treasurer’s Office Hours

By Tom Robinson
(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly take action on a resolution of “expected office hours” for the Cass County Treasurer’s Office at next week’s board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday, June 8, at 9:00 a.m.

Five employees have resigned from the office over the past eight weeks. Because of staffing issues and training new employees, Cass County Treasurer Tracey Marshall significantly reduced the office hours starting today (Friday, June 3).

Cass County Board of Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier says the new hours are 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and closed all day on Tuesdays.

Baier says a sixth employee Julie Symonds with 30-years of service in the Treasurer’s Office, plans to retire in a few weeks.

Baier asks for the public’s patience while they work through the issue.

Politics
ATLANTIC, IA
