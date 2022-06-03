ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Car cruise kicks off Festus summer events

By Kevin Carbery
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Festus Mayor’s Summer Cruise will be held this Saturday, June 4. While the cruise will begin at 6 p.m., festivities begin earlier. At 2 p.m., a car show will be held on the...

www.myleaderpaper.com

myleaderpaper.com

Large crowds expected at Kimmswick Strawberry Festival

It’s that time of year when the city of Kimmswick celebrates all things strawberry. The annual Kimmswick Strawberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. More than 250 vendors will be at the festival, including craft and food...
KIMMSWICK, MO
The Telegraph

Local groups join drivers benefitting from NASCAR weekend

MADISON - The steam from sizzling burgers on the grill circled Bernard Long Jr.'s head Sunday. He was well into his long day of rustling up burgers in an infield stand at World Wide Technology Raceway and there was a long line of hungry race fans waiting as music from a concert blared in the background.
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge woman plants garden at Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve

When visitors arrive at Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve in Jefferson County, they are greeted by a lovely assortment of colorful flowers, thanks to volunteer Bonnie Gates. For several years, Gates, 79, of High Ridge has volunteered her time to plant and maintain a garden near the parking lot on the opposite side of the park entrance.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX 2

$3.75M Frontenac home’s basement has Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks

ST. LOUIS – A home in Frontenac is on the market for $3.75 million and it’s complete with Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks. The 12,000-square-foot home at 22 Countryside Lane has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It was built in 2015 and sits on 1.6 acres. The fish tanks in the basement look […]
FRONTENAC, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man allegedly damages fence, steals copper cable

A 35-year-old House Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing 500 feet of copper cable and damaging a fence. The cable belonged to AT&T, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The man allegedly damaged a chain-link fence around an AT&T building in the 2900 block of High Ridge Boulevard...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Dennis Heck, 73, Festus

Dennis Heck, 73, of Festus died June 1, 2022, in at the home of his friends in De Soto. Mr. Heck was the longtime chaplain at Jefferson Memorial Hospital (now Mercy Hospital Jefferson) in Crystal City. He graduated from seminary and served as an associate pastor at a Methodist church in Iowa before coming to Jefferson County in 1985 as the hospital’s full-time chaplain. During his 30-plus-year tenure, he started a grief support group that met twice monthly at the hospital and formed a volunteer chaplain’s group comprised of local pastors to be on call during off hours or in crisis situations. He chaired the annual fundraiser auction to raise money for the Chaplain’s Fund that provided assistance to the families of patients and organized “A Day at the Ballpark” for hospital employees and their families. He also filled pulpit vacancies at local churches when pastors were unable to be there due to illness, vacation or other absences. Mr. Heck continued to mentor and minister to those in need of support and counseling in the years following his retirement. He enjoyed time with the Lord, playing tennis, time with friends and family and traveling to Colorado, Florida, Lake of the Ozarks and Tennessee. Born July 26, 1948, in Perryville, he was the son of the late Ruth (Yeager) and John Heck Jr.
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire destroys Franklin County woodshed and garage but home saved

Volunteers firefighters save a home in Franklin County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called to a structure fire Friday night in the 8200 block of Red Oak Road just south of Gerald. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from a detached woodshed that was already starting to melt siding on the home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Maplewood House Has a Toilet in the Bedroom [PHOTOS]

Some people might call it a horror. Some people might call it convenient. If you’re cool with sh*tting where you sleep, this Maplewood house with a toilet in the bedroom was made just for you. The two bedroom, two bath house is advertised as being close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. And all of that is true, but none of it is as remarkable as the upstairs situation.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from two Arnold company’s pickups

Arnold Police are investigating the thefts of catalytic converters from two pickups owned by Amusement Concepts, a coin-operated equipment retailer at 1331 Jeffco Blvd. The damage to the pickups was estimated at about $800, police reported. At about 11:30 a.m. May 10, the converters were reported missing from a 2017...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Illinois women hurt in crash in High Ridge

Two Illinois women were injured Friday morning, June 3, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Lauren L. Traiteur, 33, of Marine, Ill., was driving a northbound 2015 Ford Fusion and while turning left...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Woman Dies In Accident On Collinsville Road In St. Clair County

COLLINSVILLE - A 34-year-old Edwardsville female died in an accident on westbound Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County at 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police. WHAT:. Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash. WHERE:. Collinsville...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

