ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should Aurora Police Officers be able to wear their uniforms during Aurora’s pride parade?

wlsam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Officers walking in uniform is pride for their profession and...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 28

Leslie Anderson
3d ago

yes they should they are there to protect and serve bad things could happen if they don't do there jobs right you want the event to be safe because people don't know how to just have a good time without drama I would say no if the community acted right

Reply
8
JDM
3d ago

Who funds the parade? They are using city resources, inconveniencing the citizens of Aurora, and likely leaving a huge mess. Lots of little misdemeanors likely being committed, drugs, etc. If the City is funding this, perhaps an accounting of costs should be presented to the voters, who would likely terminate this.

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Man Armed With Hatchet Shot And Killed By Naperville Police Officer

An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. Authorities say the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. A man exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot the man, who died at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Chief Of Police#Law Enforcement#Aurora Police Officers
cwbchicago.com

Machete-armed robber swings blade at 9th victim Sunday night, misses

An armed robber who threatens his victims with a machete struck again Sunday night in the Irving Park neighborhood and he swung his weapon at the victim this time, police say. It’s at least the ninth robbery that police have linked to the crime pattern, which began on May 27. In a new development, there are now indications that the robber has an accomplice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with punching elderly man in the face at grocery store in Algonquin, causing serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly punched an elderly man, causing serious facial injuries to the victim at a Jewel-Osco in Algonquin. Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 7700 block of Fox Drive in Woodridge, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.
ALGONQUIN, IL
wlip.com

Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Naperville health club

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Naperville health club Sunday morning, according to Naperville police. It happened in the 3000 block of Route 59 just after eleven. Police are looking for the suspect. Police say the victim had confronted the suspect who was going through the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting in Old Town leaves two wounded, including 14-year-old boy

CHICAGO - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting in Old Town on the Near North Side. The boy was standing with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson just before 2:30 a.m. when two people began arguing nearby, the man told Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy