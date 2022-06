Airline ticket price increases are hitting eye-popping levels as the major airlines look to recoup higher costs for jet fuel and staffing shortages. "Yes," long-time airline analyst Helane Becker told Yahoo Finance Live when asked if she has been surprised by the ticket price inflation (video above). "We have seen a 34% increase [in fares] this year. We forecast 7% in April, May, and June and we seem to be seeing that. Yes, I am surprised they were able to pass that along [to consumers]. Then again, it comes back to very strong demand."

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO