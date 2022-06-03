ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tourist who fell 80ft to her death from hotel window during ‘sexy party’ is Russian model as cops launch murder probe

By Adrian Zorzut
 5 days ago
A TOURIST who fell 80ft to her death from a hotel window during a party has been revealed to be a Russian adult model.

The 37-year-old Russian webcam girl Evgenia Simonova suffered fatal head injuries and a broken leg after a fall from an eighth-floor balcony of the Thai resort residential complex.

Evgenia Smirnova, 37, was named as the woman who fell to her death from a Phuket hotel window Credit: East2West
Evgenia was an adult webcam model who streamed X-rated content up until shortly before her death Credit: East2West
Thai police have launched a murder probe and are examining a clutch of hair found in Evgenia's hand Credit: ViralPress

She was found clutch human hair in her hand which Thai police are DNA testing.

The Russian woman is known to have had social media accounts under another name and live-streamed shows on adult sites until shortly before her death.

In one, she introduced herself as "a web model" and welcomed viewers into her closed online room.

Smirnova was originally from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, and moved to Moscow where she left for Phuket on May 25.

Her body was found in the early hours of Tuesday.

It's understood this was not her first visit to Thailand.

Shortly after the fatal incident in Phuket's thriving nightlife scene in Patong, another Russian woman Natalia Kosenkova, 35, and two men were detained on suspicion of drugs use, according to the Bangkok Post.

The two men were named as American Jamaal Antwaun Smith, 38, and Jordanian Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28.

The Alatoom was held after seeking to board a flight out of Thailand following Smirnova’s death.

Reports citing police said there was evidence of a “sex, drugs and alcohol party” at the Emerald Terrace condominium complex from which Smirnova plunged to her death.

Kosenkova, a model and DJ who once worked as a dental assistant and travelled to Dubai and Ukraine, claimed today she had been released, and said Sirnova's death was an "unfortunate incident" but did not give further details.

Previously a copy of her passport was leaked to the media.

“The case is not complicated because we are not guilty,” she said, adding her lawyer had instructed her not to talk in detail about the case.

“The only thing I can say is that this was an unfortunate incident, but it was not a murder, and none of the people involved are to blame.”

She said: “We were held in a cage, but they let us go.”

Kosenkova said she had only met fellow Russian Simonova on the night of the incident.

And she denied reports in the Thai media that the party involved sex and drugs, amid claims that condom wrappers and finely-ground cannabis had been found by police.

The only thing I can say is that this was an unfortunate incident, but it was not a murder.

The Russian model was found dead after falling from the eighth floor of theEmerald Terrace condominium complex Credit: ViralPress
Police investigating the scene found drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, and condoms Credit: ViralPress

“I didn't know Evgenia Smirnova until that evening. I didn't know the girl, she just came to the party where we were.

“And she called her friend [Alatoom], who came, too, and behaved inappropriately.

“I can say that me and my friend [Smith], who I have known for a long time, behaved with dignity and decency.

“The police trust us. The police say they are not worried about us.”

She added: “I am just a tourist here… I've been living here for five months.

“I’m an ordinary tourist. It was a regular boozefest - someone dies here every day.”

Thai reports citing Police Major General Sermphan Sirikhon said his officers are looking at three theories - an unfortunate accident, suicide or murder.

Earlier Police Lieutenant Colonel Chomphunuch Anantayakun had said: "We believe that the woman might have accidentally fallen from the balcony while looking out at the view.

“However, it could be a homicide resulting from an argument.

"We are in the process of interrogating the people involved.

“The hair in the woman's hand will go through DNA testing to find who it belonged to.”

Natalia Kosenkova, 35, has been released from a Thai prison after being arrested on suspicion of drug use Credit: East2West
Jamaal Smith (pictured in white) was detained along with Kosenkova and Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom Credit: ViralPress

