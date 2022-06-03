ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Bean Counter Who Embezzled Hundreds Of Thousands From Bergen Tour Company Sentenced

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTnLK_0fzRfe2L00
Ruby Baroni Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

An accountant from Lyndhurst was sentenced to a plea-bargained 21 months in federal prison for her role in embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a guided tour company she worked for.

Ruby Baroni, 55, took a deal from the government rather than face trial – the same as her former manager, Estela Laluf, 76, of River Edge.

Laluf was sentenced in April to an agreed-upon 27 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals sentenced Baroni on Thursday to two years of supervised release and ordered her to pay $295,297 in restitution.

Between 2010 and 2016, she and Laluf conspired to write checks against the East Rutherford-based company’s bank accounts to cash, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Checks were also issued to actual company employees and contractors, individuals and shell companies for work they didn't do, the U.S. attorney said.

Baroni and Laluf then converted the money for their personal use, he said.

Baroni, like Laluf, omitted the illegally-gained profits from her 2016 year tax return, authorities said.

She pleaded guilty to fraud and subscribing to a false personal income tax return.

Sellinger credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Trombly of his Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Former Bank Employee Admits $8 Million Fraud and Bribery Scheme

NEWARK, NJ — A Morris County, New Jersey man admitted conspiring to commit bank fraud and accepting bribes on June 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Kurt Phelps, 53, of Flanders, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of bank bribery. Three of Phelps’ conspirators previously pleaded guilty in connection with the fraud scheme.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Union Manager Admits To Embezzlement

WALL – The former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund admitted to embezzling approximately $140,000, police said. Police said George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall, paid himself from the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund money that he wasn’t allowed, and that he made false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor. Each of these crimes faces a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irs#Bean#Fraud#Bergen Tour Company#Criminal Investigation#Cybercrime#Daily Voice
rcbizjournal.com

Court Filing Moves Company To Return Erroneously Sent Wire Transfer

Jet 41 of Monsey Said It Got No Satisfaction At Bank; Took A Lawsuit To Retrieve Nearly $20,000. Be careful. Be very careful when you go to the bank to send a wire transfer. Because as one Rockland-based company has learned, a simple mistake can be costly and involve litigation because banks will not necessarily correct the error.
MONSEY, NY
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst woman gets 21 months for role in embezzlement scheme: US Attorney

A Lyndhurst woman was sentenced Thursday, June 2, to 21 months in prison for her participation in a multi-year embezzlement scheme and to subscribing to a false personal income tax return, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ruby Baroni, 55, of Lyndhurst, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Virginia Man Accused of Murdering Westchester County Man

A Virginia man is facing multiple counts of murder after a man was fatally shot on a Main Street in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Virginia resident man was indicted for robbing and fatally shooting a Westchester County man in October 2021.
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Tampering With Railroad Tracks In Waterbury

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police said he deliberately tampered with railroad tracks in Connecticut, causing damage that had the potential to derail a train. Detectives began investigating recurring damage to CT Department of Transportation-owned railroad tracks in the New Haven County city of Waterbury on Monday, May 23, according to Connecticut State Police.
WATERBURY, CT
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne police break up drug deal, seize cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, and $1,501

During the course of an investigation, Bayonne police broke up a drug deal and seized cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, and $1,501 cash, authorities said. William J. Kenny and Jovan V. Taylor, both 25 and of Jersey City, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance – prescription legend drugs – according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
talkofthesound.com

FBI Most Wanted Targets Indian Households in Westchester

NEW YORK, NY — Dagoberto Ramirez-Soto, a known member of the Latin Kings, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a string of burglaries targeting Asian business owners in Westchester County, New York, and Fort Lee, New Jersey. He is also wanted for allegedly making false statements to the FBI.
Daily Voice

Two Suffolk County Women Accused Of Selling Illegal Fireworks

Two women have been accused of selling illegal fireworks at a Long Island store. Responding to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Smokes R Us, located in Mastic at 194 Poospatuck Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 where they saw signs on the door that fireworks were for sale.
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Authorities in Atlantic County are investigating a possible homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 5.The death was a result of a stabbing, an unconfirmed report said.At approximately 2:20 pm, Atlantic City Police received an emergency call for a man down in the first block of North Kentuc…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Brothers, Ewing Deli Workers Targeted In Deadly Double-Shooting: Prosecutor (UPDATE)

Two brothers and deli workers were targeted in a shooting at their Ewing workplace in which one of them did not survive, authorities said. Officers responding to the shooting report inside Priori’s Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy