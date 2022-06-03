Betty White’s Los Angeles home sells for over $10.6m

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31, 2021, death at age 99, according to her death certificate. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Photograph: Matt Sayles/AP

The Los Angeles house of the late actor Betty White is officially off the market, selling for over $10.6m.

White’s house, which is located in the Brentwood neighborhood, sold for a total of $10,678,000 on Thursday after being on the market only since April.

Several offers came in to buy the house before it went into contract this week, with more than 100 agents attending a brokers-only open house, reported the Wall Street Journal .

“Being Betty White’s longtime family home was icing on the cake,” listing agent Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage told the Journal.

Okulick noted that the house sold fairly quickly given limited inventory in the popular neighborhood.

The house sold for more than $100,000 above the original asking price of $10,575,000.

White, a pioneer of television best known for starring in The Golden Girls, lived in the 3,029 sq ft house since 1968 after her late husband, Allen Ludden, bought the property, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The gated property, originally built in 1952, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a backyard with an in-ground swimming pool, and views of the surrounding mountains and the famed Getty museum.

White’s house will probably be torn down for a new build, with those interested only granted external access to the house, according to the realtor’s listing page .

The house is being sold at land value, with financially qualified buyers encouraged to “build [their] dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting”.

White’s vacation house in Carmel, California, sold for $10.775m in April, more than $2m over its original $7.95m asking price.